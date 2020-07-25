'Top Class': James Anderson's Unplayable Delivery Gets Rid Off Shai Hope

James Anderson proved why he is the most reliable pacer in English conditions as he got the better of star West Indian batsman Shai Hope with a beautiful delivery on Day 2 of the series-deciding third Test match at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

'Top Class'

This happened in the 24th over of Windies' first innings. On the second delivery, Jimmy bowled a good length delivery on the off as the batsman looked to defend it. However, such was the beauty of the ball that he paid the price for the late away movement as the ball took the edge of his bat and Jos Buttler took a good low catch behind the stumps.

Meanwhile, a stunned Hope was seen looking behind may be hoping that the keeper does not complete the catch but to no avail as he had to take a long walk back to the pavilion after being deceived by an unplayable delivery.

"That is top class. Great seam position, great length," said a commentator on air.

The video of this beautiful delivery was posted by England Cricket on their official Twitter handle.

England dominate on Day 2

After England were reeling at 122/4, middle-order batsmen Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler rebuilt the innings with a 140-run stand for the fifth-wicket. Even though Buttler was dismissed for 67, Pope marched on but unfortunately was dismissed just nine runs short of what would have been an outstanding century. Tail-ended Stuart Broad then played a stellar cameo of a 45-ball 62 that took the hosts to 362.

West Indies in their first innings failed to accelerate or even put up a fight as they lost wickets at regular intervals with only John Campbell (32) and Jermaine Blackwell (26) offering some resistance. When the play on Day 2 was suspended due to bad light, skipper Jason Holder and wicket-keeper batsman Shane Dowrich were unbeaten on 24 and 10 respectively as the West Indian scorecard read 137/6 after the completion of 47.1 overs.

