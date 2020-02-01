James Vince Times His Juggling One-handed Catch To Perfection To Send Glenn Maxwell Back

James Vince took a spectacular juggling catch in the second attempt to send back hard-hitting Glenn Maxwell during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

Vince takes a stunner on the boundary

This happened in the 11th over which was bowled by Steve O' Keefe. On the third delivery, the spinner had bowled one outside the line of off stump as Maxwell attempted a big shot with the aim of clearing the distance. However, he could only manage to find James Vince at long-off who took the catch but fumbled at the first attempt.

Surprisingly, he took an outstanding one-handed catch in the follow-through and Maxwell had no other choice but to walk back to the dugout. This also delivered a huge blow to Melbourne Stars' chances as well.

''Maxwell winds up for the first time and he is gone. Vince juggled it and the Melbourne Stars might maybe gone as well'', said a commentator on air.

The video was posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Caught, on the second attempt!



MAXWELL is OUT! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/kMtAVAo4nI — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 31, 2020

Sydney Sixers beat Melbourne Stars

Sydney Sixers were restricted to 142/7 after the Melbourne Stars had won the toss and elected to bowl first. Openers Josh Phillipe and James Vince added 47 runs for the opening wicket before the visitors lost wickets at regular intervals. Phillipe scored with 34 while Steve Smith managed 24, and then Jordan Silk played a vital cameo of an unbeaten 21-ball 25.

In reply, the Melbourne Stars never got going in their run chase as they failed to get a proper start. Only opener Nic Maddinson and skipper Glenn Maxwell scored 16 respectively as most of the batsmen could not even get to double-digit scores. Even though Clint Hinchliffe scored a run-a-ball 25 it was just not enough as he did not get support from the other end and the hosts were bundled out for 99 in the 18th over.

