Jason Holder Says He Doesn't Want To Stick To Just Test Cricket

Jason Holder has been making an impact for West Indies in all three formats. He has been a part of two of the Caribbean team's ODI World Cups and an integral part of the squad that won their record second T20 World Cup in the 2016 edition under Darren Sammy. Holder currently leads the Windies in red-ball cricket. However, he has mentioned that he just does not want to stick to the longest format.

"I don't want to just segregate myself and pigeon-hole myself to one particular format," Holder, who has been the captain of the Test side for the last five years besides leading the side in 86 ODIs, was quoted as saying by 'windiescricket.com'. "Yes I'm the captain for the Test team but as I've crossed formats for a number of years, I think my sole focus has been on West Indies cricket, ideally in all three formats not only in Test cricket. "I think West Indies cricket is so diverse in many different ways and for us as players, we've got to understand each and everyone of us has a part to play in this whole puzzle," he added.

Meanwhile, all the global sporting events have either been postponed or rescheduled due to the global pandemic. The IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 has been indefinitely suspended as of now due to coronavirus. Apart from IPL, the semi-finals and final of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have been postponed as well. It remains to be seen what the status of ICC T20 World Cup 2020 will be which is scheduled to be held in October-November.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Courtesy:AP)