Jasprit Bumrah Targeted By Ex-Pakistani All-rounder, Shockingly Called A 'baby Bowler'

Former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq had a great career with the national cricket team and was ranked as the No.2 all-rounder in the world during his playing days. Having represented the national side from 1996 to 2011, Razzaq had the privilege to play against some of the finest bowlers during his playing days. However, his latest comments on a current Indian bowler is set to anger many Indian fans and here is how.

Jasprit Bumrah is a baby bowler: Abdul Razzaq

During a recent interview with Cricket Pakistan, the 40-year-old boasted about the fact that he could have played India's top pacer Jasprit Bumrah extremely well if he was playing at the moment. Bumrah is currently the No.1 bowler in world cricket and has been dominating batsmen with his variations and toe crushing yorkers. Razzaq added that there were many better bowlers than Bumrah in his playing days, calling the Indian a 'baby bowler'. He compared him to the likes of his former Pakistan teammate Wasim Akram and Australian legend Glenn McGrath. However, the former Pakistan all-rounder added that Bumrah's awkward action and ability to hit the seam perfectly is making him so effective at present.

Abdul Razzaq on coaching Pakistan U-19 side

Razzaq added that he has approached the PCB expressing his interest to be involved in a coaching role with the country’s U-19 team but that he has been rejected for now. He said that coaching is his passion and he wants to work with cricketers in the field and improve their basics. he also said that he wanted to groom the Under-19 cricketers, which is why he applied for a job with the PCB. He also said that if he gets an opportunity to work with PCB in future, he is confident that he can help produce very good players for Pakistan.

