Jasprit Bumrah's Latest Fitness Video Is Sure To Inspire You To Hit The Gym

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah shared an inspirational video on Twitter where he can be seen sweating it out in the gym. Bumrah has been out of action for a few months now, owing to a stress fracture he sustained ahead of the South African tour of India. However, this inspirational video out has made fans go berserk and given them more confidence in Bumrah returning to international cricket soon.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma and MI teammate Kieron Pollard share comical banter ahead of Ind vs WI

Jasprit Bumrah tweets

Ready to jump into this week like. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/zpxsaXIKwm — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) December 2, 2019

Bumrah's post on Twitter was one of the many in which he is seen training hard before he makes his comeback in Indian colours. His return is set to boost the Indian bowling lineup even further. Even though out of action, the pacer is in the minds of many for being one of the icons of fitness in India.

Boom boom bumrah kr dete hai, Steven Smith, Kane Williamson, Joe Root jaise ballebaazon ko gumrah!! 😊😎🇮🇳 — Ayush Singh (@AyushSi21397035) December 2, 2019

Eagerly waiting to see U in 11 of team india — CHETAN B. JADHAV (@chetan_jadhav47) December 2, 2019

When u come back to the team jass we r waiting ✌️♥️ — Kiran AR (@KiranAR36269098) December 2, 2019

ALSO READ | Ind vs WI: Sanju Samson confirmed as Shikhar Dhawan's replacement for T20I series

ALSO READ | Ind vs WI T20s: Mohammad Azharuddin agrees to Hyderabad exchanging dates with Mumbai

Jasprit Bumrah: When will he return from injury?

Jasprit Bumrah, who turns 26 in 3 days, sustained a lower back stress fracture in September before India began to take on South Africa in the 3-match Test series at home. Since then, a lot has been speculated about his return to the game but nothing has been confirmed yet. It had been reported by an Indian news agency that Bumrah has been recovering well and could very well be back in action in early 2020. While Bumrah could make his comeback against the Aussies in the three-match ODI series at home, he could be allowed to rest further until India visit New Zealand at the end of January, according to a source.

ALSO READ | Sanju Samson dropped: Netizens threaten to boycott Ind vs WI Thiruvananthapuram T20I