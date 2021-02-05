Jasprit Bumrah Beats Sachin Tendulkar For Incredible All-time Indian Record In Tests

Speed demon Jasprit Bumrah returns to the Indian playing XI as they take on England in the first of a four-match Test series at home. On the morning of Day 1 itself, he dismissed English No.3 batsman Dan Lawrence to mark a dazzling return to the side after an injury prompted him to skip the series-deciding Test match in Australia last month. Interestingly, Bumrah had to wait for three years, 17 matches and 79 wickets to claim his first one at home, having made his Test debut back in January 2018 at Cape Town, South Africa.

Jasprit Bumrah first home Test: Pacer overtakes Javagal Srinath, Sachin Tendulkar and RP Singh

The ongoing India vs England 1st Test match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is Jasprit Bumrah’s first ever Test at home. Ever since he made his Test debut in South Africa back in 2018, the cricket has been on the road with Test matches in countries like England, Australia, West Indies and New Zealand. Bumrah broke quite a few records when he finally donned his Test jersey in home conditions.

Jasprit Bumrah now holds an Indian record for playing most number of away Tests before playing in India. Previously, Javagal Srinath held that record with 12 matches and he was followed by RP Singh and batting icon Sachin Tendulkar with 11 and 10 Tests each. Moreover, Bumrah has also equalled the world record for the longest wait before home debut, equalling former West Indies batsman Daren Ganga’s wait (also 17 Tests) before playing a Test match in front of his crowd in the Caribbean.

Jasprit Bumrah first home Test wicket, watch video

ICYMI - Jasprit Bumrah’s first Test wicket on home soil



As sharp as you can get from @Jaspritbumrah93, a gem of a delivery to trap Dan Lawrence in front of the stumps to get his first wicket in India in Tests.



📽️📽️https://t.co/VENGNujXMy #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/dVti3Cueff — BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2021

India vs England 1st Test updates

England captain Joe Root won the toss and opted to bat first. At the time of publishing, the visitors reached 109-2 off 47 overs. Opener Dom Sibley (44*) and Root (30*) himself were batting at the crease, having formed an unbeaten 39-run stand between them. Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, off-spinner R Ashwin was also among the wickets as he dismissed opener Rory Burns for 33.

India vs England live streaming details

For India vs England live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the first Test is also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Image source: PTI

