Nasser Hussain Predicts Big Way England Can Put India Into Chaos Thanks To Ajinkya Rahane

Virat Kohli returns to the fold as India captain, after he skipped the final three Tests in Australia due to his paternity leave. In his absence, stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane led the Indian team to victories at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and at The Gabba to register a historic 2-1 series win Down Under. The two cricketers will now be reuniting in Indian whites as they take on England in the first of a four-match series from Friday, February 5 onwards in Chennai.

Indian players train ahead of India vs England 1st Test

Nasser Hussain on ‘Virat Kohli vs Ajinkya Rahane captaincy dilemma’ that might get exploited

While writing for the Daily Mail, former England captain Nasser Hussain praised Virat Kohli by saying that he is “still the main man” of Indian cricket. His comments came at a time when several fans and experts are backing Rahane over Kohli to take Indian Test cricket forward, following his emphatic series win in Australia.

Hussain is of the opinion that the England team can exploit the current Indian captaincy debate if they end up winning the first Test at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. He wrote that it is extremely important for the visitors to start well to raise a big question over fans across India. He believes that “the whole country will be asking whether Rahane should have stayed in charge” if Virat Kohli fails to guide them to victory.

Nasser Hussain added that with a win for England in the first Test, they would also set the tone for the remaining matches. He believes that the series “could suddenly become very interesting”. Predicting his outcome for the series, he still considered India as the favourites to take home the four-match tussle by a 2-1 margin.

India vs England 1st Test updates

The India vs England 1st Test will conclude on February 9. The M. A. Chidambaram Stadium will also be hosting the second Test before the action shifts to the newly-renovated Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad for the final two matches.

India vs England live streaming details

For India vs England live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the first Test is also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

