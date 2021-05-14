Jasprit Bumrah describes relationship with Kiwi MI coach Shane Bond ahead of WTC final

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has opened up about his relationship with Mumbai Indians (MI) bowling coach Shane Bond. Bumrah, while speaking to MI TV, said Bond has helped him improve a lot as a bowler and has always encouraged him to add new things to his pace arsenal. Bumrah said he has known the former Kiwi pacer personally since 2015 but prior to that, he used to watch him play on TV. Bumrah further added that he constantly keeps taking advice from Bond even when he is not playing for Mumbai Indians and is on national duty for India.

"I met him [Bond] for the first time in 2015. As a child, I had seen him bowl and was always very fascinated by how he used to bowl for New Zealand, and how he used to operate. When I met him over here, it was a good experience. He helped me a lot to open my mind to different things that I could try on the cricket field. So that was very good and that relationship has only gotten better each and every year," Bumrah said.

"I always try to talk to him even when I am not here and with the Indian team. So, it's been a good journey, and hopefully, every year I keep learning something new and try to add new things to my bowling. He has played a major role in that. It's been a great relationship so far, and hopefully, this continues for many many years to come," Bumrah added.

'Best bowler in death overs'

Meanwhile, Bond, in the same video, described Bumrah as a "death over" specialist, calling him the best in the business at the moment. Bumrah has been named in the 20-member squad that is slated to travel to the United Kingdom next month for the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Bumrah will lock horns against some of his MI teammates, including Trent Boult, who will be playing for New Zealand in the WTC final starting June 18.

(Image Credit: PTI)