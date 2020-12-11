Jasprit Bumrah Takes A Jibe At His Batting Skills After Scoring A Maiden First-class 50

It seems that Jasprit Bumrah himself is having a hearty laugh after having scored a half-century on the opening day of India's second warm-up match against Australia A at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday. His unbeaten knock almost took the visitors past 200 as they had suffered a dramatic batting collapse in their first innings.

'They said': Jasprit Bumrah

Taking to the micro-blogging site, India's premier pacer had posted an image of him after having played a powerful shot to the leg side and went on to caption it as 'Try one new thing per day, they said'.

Try one new thing per day, they said.😂 pic.twitter.com/Yozpazpoak — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) December 11, 2020

Bumrah had all the reasons to be surprised after scoring a vital fifty (55*) as the pacer just has a Test batting average of 2.9. By the virtue of this knock, the yorker specialist also went on to register his first and only half-century in first-class cricket.

Jasprit Bumrah the batsman

While Jasprit Bumrah is one of the finest fast bowlers in modern-day cricket across formats, that is not the case with Jasprit Bumrah the 'batsman'. The tail-ender has scored 73, 19 and, eight runs in 12 Tests, 58 One Day Internationals and 49 T20Is respectively and has got into double figures only once with his highest individual score being 10. When it comes to his batting in first-class cricket, the 27-year-old has an average of 7.6 with his highest individual score being 16 (unbeaten).

Bumrah makes his bat do the talking, saves India from humiliation

Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss in the three-day warm-up game and decided to bat first. Neither of the Indian batsmen including Rahane could apply themselves on the SCG wicket as the wickets column was needlessly bloated away. Only youngsters Prithvi Shaw (40) and Shubman Gill (43) managed to make some impact. At 123/9, Bumrah (55*) and number 11 batsman Mohammed Siraj (22) added 71 runs for the final-wicket stand before the latter was dismissed.

The star quickie was the only half-centurion for India as they were bundled out for 194. Bumrah's fifty proved how ample the score was as Australia A were bowled out for just 108 runs in the first innings and they now trial by 86 runs after the end of the day's play.

