Jasprit Bumrah Takes First Test Wicket On Home Soil, Traps Dan Lawrence For LBW: WATCH

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah made a glaring return into the playing XI. Having missed the final Test at The Gabba in January, Bumrah made an immediate impact against England on the morning of Day 1 of the first Test at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Interestingly, the ongoing match is also the first of his career on home soil, despite featuring in as many as 17 Tests since making his debut in the format back in January 2018.

Jasprit Bumrah first home Test: Pacer claims wicket on home debut

Jasprit Bumrah was brought into the attack by captain Virat Kohli immediately after England lost opening batsman Rory Burns to R Ashwin. The 27-year-old speed demon ruffled England’s No.3, Dan Lawrence, to such an extent that his stay at the crease lasted just five deliveries. Lawrence was trapped in front of stumps by Bumrah as England lost wickets in succession at 63.

Interestingly, the aforementioned dismissal was also the first wicket in the career of Jasprit Bumrah in home Tests. The cricketer made his debut in the format back in January 2018 and has since played matches in South Africa, England, Australia, West Indies and New Zealand. The right-arm pacer collected 79 wickets in the process, thus eclipsing the record of former West Indies’ speed gun Alf Valentine’s record of 65 wickets before making his Test debut at home.

India vs England 1st Test updates

England captain Joe Root won the toss and opted to bat first. At the time of publishing, the visitors reached 140-2 off 56.5 overs. Opener Dom Sibley (53*) and Root (45*) were batting at the crease, having formed an unbeaten 77-run stand between them. Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, off-spinner R Ashwin was also among the wickets as he dismissed opener Rory Burns for 33.

