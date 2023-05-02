Jay Shah Heaps Praise On Team India After Becoming The Number 1 Test Team

India have dethroned Australia from number-one position in the ICC men's Test team rankings. The men in blue retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-1 win over Australia in the recently held four match Test series. They will now face the Aussies in the World Test Championship final which is set to be held at The Oval from 7 to 11 June.

Jay Shah congratulated the Indian cricket team for being the number one Test team

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah took this opportunity to congratulate the Indian team for reaching the pinnacle of the longest format. Ahead of the WTC final it could be a huge boost for the men in blue who are in severe injury crisis at this moment. Jay Shah posted on Twitter, "Congratulations to #TeamIndia for becoming the No. 1 Test team in the world. The top spot reflects India’s commitment to Test cricket and the consistent performances both home and away. India are also the No. 1 T20I side. @BCCI"

Congratulations to #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 for becoming the No. 1 Test team in the world. The top spot reflects India’s commitment to Test cricket and the consistent performances both home and away. India are also the No. 1 T20I side. @BCCI — Jay Shah (@JayShah) May 2, 2023

India's rivalry with Australia has been one of the most exciting encounters in world cricket and one could expect another hight voltage clash when these two meet in the WTC final later this year.

India’s squad for WTC final

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, K L Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

From a stunning win at Lord's against England to dominating Australia in Nagpur 🔥



Relive some of India's finest triumphs after they sealed top spot in the annual update of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's Test Rankings 👇https://t.co/3hVjHyjVAR — ICC (@ICC) May 2, 2023

Australia's squad for WTC final

Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner