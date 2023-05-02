DC Vs GT: Veteran Mohit Sharma Earns Redemption, Achieves New Career Milestone In IPL

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals: Veteran India bowler Mohit Sharma entered the record books and registered a career milestone on Tuesday as he picked up his second wicket in the ongoing IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals. Sharma became the newest player to enter the list of bowlers with 100 or more wickets in the Indian Premier League. The Gujarat Titans pacer achieved the feat in the final over of Delhi Capitals' innings when he dismissed Ripal Patel for 23 off 13 balls.

With this, Sharma became only the 22nd bowler in the history of the IPL to take 100 or more wickets. The 34-year-old pacer now has 100 wickets from 92 matches. Earlier in the season, Rajasthan Royals' Trent Boult picked up his 100th wicket in the IPL. He became the 21st bowler in the history of the tournament to reach the three-digit mark. Former Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has the most number of wickets in the IPL. He tops the list with 183 scalps in 161 matches.

Here's how the Netizens reacted to Mohit Sharma's feat

Congratulations ❤️ — Sagar Sutradhar🇮🇳 (@Sagarsutradha) May 2, 2023

Congrats OG 🔥 — Stanyyy ⚡ (@GMBTweetzzz) May 2, 2023

great start to the innings... pic.twitter.com/M7SpydiG2T — Nicholas Williams (@NicholasWi86784) May 2, 2023

GT vs DC Live Score: Playing XIs and Impact Players

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma

Gujarat Titans Subs: Shubman Gill, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Shivam Mavi

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little

Delhi Capitals Subs: Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Praveen Dubey, Abishek Porel

