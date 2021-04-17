Jayawardene Shares Hyderabad's Strengths, Says 'SRH Always Qualifies For Playoffs'

IPL 2021 has indeed brought a cricketing treat for the fans as almost every match that has been played has been a closely fought encounter. Now, the focus shifts to defending champions Mumbai Indians who are all set to take on its arch-rivals SunRisers Hyderabad on Saturday at the Chepauk Stadium. Ahead of the MI vs SRH clash, Mumbai Indians' head coach Mahela Jayawardene has cautioned MI and praised David Warner-led side.

In a video posted by Mumbai Indians on its Twitter handle, Mahela Jayawardene outlined that the SunRisers Hyderabad is one of those teams who have qualified almost every playoff. "SRH is a team that always qualifies for the playoffs. They have a very very good record. A very competitive team who knows exactly what their strengths are and they challenge any team in those strengths. Very talented individuals in there in their squad," said Jayawardene.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians clash will be an exciting match as the SRH under David Warner are looking to notch up their first of IPL 14, while the Mumbai Indians under the leadership of Rohit Sharma will want their second win in as many matches. Talking about head-to-head record both the teams have given tough competition to each other as out of the 16 times they have faced each other, both MI and SRH have eight victories each to their name.

In the last five encounters, MI holds the slightest of advantage winning three matches compared to Hyderabad’s two. Last season, Mumbai won the opening fixture against Hyderabad but in the return fixture, the five-time champion was comprehensively beaten by SRH.

Chepauk wicket will not improve says Jayawardene

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene also talked about how the defending champions managed to pull back low-scoring games against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. "Having not played the best cricket in the first half of the KKR game, for the guys to come back was very good. To start the tournament, getting points on the board is quite crucial. The wickets will not improve, it will be the same. It has to do with the bowlers as well. I think it's about execution in the middle. Both teams have some quality bowling and that is where the advantage lies. It will be a very interesting battle," said Jayawardene.

(Image Credits: BCCI/PTI)