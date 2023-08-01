Jaydev Unadkat Makes New World Record After Finding A Place In Team India's XI

The Indian cricket team led by Hardik Pandya is playing against West Indies in the third ODI at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. The visitors posted a total of 351/5 in the first innings and with the series placed at 1-1, it will be a tough task for the Windies to chase down such a huge total against a quality Indian bowling lineup. The Indian bowling attack consists of names like Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav.

Team India lost to West Indies in the second ODI by six wickets

The Indian cricket team lost to West Indies in an ODI match for the first time after December 2019

If Team India wins the third ODI, it will be the team's third consecutive ODI series win against Windies

Jaydev Unadkat sets new world record for playing an ODI match

A look at #TeamIndia's Playing XI for the third and final ODI.



Two changes - Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jaydev Unadkat come in the XI for Umran Malik and Axar Patel. #WIvIND

Team India pacer Jaydev Unadkat set a new world record in the third ODI against West Indies and played a One Day International match after 3539 days. Unadkat played his last ODI match against West Indies on November 21, 2013, against the Men in Maroon. He also broke the record for the longest gap between two ODIs for Team India.

Team India's openers put team on top in the first innings

Indian cricket team openers Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan added a total of 143 runs off 118 balls for the first wicket and also laid the foundation of a big score for Team India. Ishan went on to score his third consecutive half-century and played a knock of 77 runs from 64 balls. His innings included a total of eight fours and three sixes. Apart from Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill was the highest scorer of the innings and played a knock of 85 runs off 91 balls which included a total of 11 fours.

However, Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill were not the only batsmen who scored half-centuries. Players like Sanju Samson and skipper Hardik Pandya also played innings of 51 and 70 runs respectively and added useful runs to the team's total.