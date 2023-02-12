India on Sunday defeated Pakistan to win their opening match of the Women's T20 World Cup. India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets with one over remaining. Jemimah Rodrigues played some brilliant cricket to help India win the match. Rodrigues finished the chase for India with a four off Fatima Sana's bowling. Sana bowled a full-length delivery around leg to the Indian star, who moved to her leg side and drove inside out to score the boundary.

"I actually don't know what to say. I knew we had to build partnerships. I knew if we take it deep, we will win. Richa and I had a good partnership against Bangladesh too. This innings means a lot to me. Hadn't been getting scores for a long time," Rodrigues said.

She thanked God and her family before saying "we were just taking it over by over. If we knew we were there till the end, we would win. We knew they would bowl a bad ball eventually and we would capitalise". "It was a difficult wicket but being set helped. This was a team effort. We will let the win sink in, but the tournament has just begun. We want to do simple things correctly. The results will take care of themselves," Rodrigues said after the match.

In the match, the Pakistan Women won the toss and chose to bat first. Their captain, Bismah Maroof, led the way with a remarkable 68 runs off 55 balls and remained not out at the end of the innings. She was supported by Ayesha Naseem who contributed with an unbeaten 43 runs off 25 balls. Despite India's efforts, they only managed to take four wickets during Pakistan's innings, with Radha Yadav taking two and one each by Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar.

In the second innings, India successfully chased the target thanks to a fantastic performance by Rodrigues, who remained unbeaten with 53 runs off 38 balls, including eight boundaries. Richa Ghosh also had a great game, scoring 31 runs off just 20 balls, not out. Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur contributed 33 and 16 runs respectively. Rodrigues was named the player of the match for her exceptional performance.

