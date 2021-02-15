Jharkhand Women's T20 Blossoms Vs Jasmines Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Bokaro Blossoms Women face Jamshedpur Jasmines Women in the upcoming match of the Jharkhand Women's T20 tournament. The Blossoms vs Jasmines match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium. The Blossoms vs Jasmines live match is scheduled to commence at 10:00 AM IST on Tuesday, February 16. Here, we take a look at Blossoms vs Jasmines live streaming, where to get Blossoms vs Jasmines live scores and info on Blossoms vs Jasmines squads.

Blossoms vs Jasmines prediction: Blossoms vs Jasmines match preview

Blossoms Women have already hit the ground running by winning their opening match in the T20 tournament. They faced Dumka Daisies Women in the opening fixture and went onto win the match by a crushing 46=run margin. Indrani Roy played exceptionally well, top-scoring for the side with 48 runs. Ashwani Kumari also contributed with 34 runs. In the bowling department, Arti Kumari picked up 4 wickets for just 6 runs.

On the other hand, Jamshedpur Jasmins Women started the tournament on a poor note, losing their opening fixture to Ranchi Roses Women. They were handed a crushing 51-run loss while chasing 131 runs to win. They will be eager to bounce back and win the match to get first points on board. Rashmi Gudiya was the top scorer for the side in that match with 24 runs and will be hoping to continue her fine start with bat. The bowling department will have to perform really well and stop their opponents to low total to stand any chance to win the match.

Blossoms vs Jasmines prediction: Blossoms vs Jasmines squads

Blossoms: Arti Kumari, Komal Kumari, Pinky Tirkey, Ritu Kumari, Anita Manjhi, Indrani Roy, Isha Keshri, Meera Mahto, Ishaa Gupta, Katyayani Madeti, Riya Raj, Ashwani Kumari, Neha Kumari Shaw, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Ragini Kumari.

Jasmines: Garima Singh, Manisha Tigga, Pushpa Mahato, Ragini Yadav, Sunita Kumari, Shreyanshi, Priyanka Kumari, Pavika Rathore, Rashmi Gudiya, Niharika Prasad, Priti Kumari, Priti Tiwary, Reena Khalkho, Sandhya Kumari.

Blossoms vs Jasmines live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The pitch looks balanced and fans cans expect a good contest between the batters and bowlers. The team batting first has won the match so far and so the captain winning the toss would look to bat first and put up a good total on board for bowlers to defend. Coming to the weather, Accuweather has predicted intermittent cloud cover but the skies will be clear with temperatures hovering around 13 degrees Celcius.

Jharkhand Women's T20: Blossoms vs Jasmines live streaming details and Blossoms vs Jasmines live scores

The Blossoms vs Jasmines live streaming will not be available for television audiences in India. However, fans can access the Daisies vs Blossoms live streaming in India on the FanCode app. For Blossoms vs Jasmines live scores, fans can visit the official social media pages of Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA).

