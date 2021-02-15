Michael Vaughan Given Warning By Indian Fans Despite Praising Virat Kohli's Chennai Knock

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has constantly made the headlines in recent times for his cricketing predictions that have gone against him more often than not. The Englishman has been immensely critical of the Indian team ever since November when the Australian tour began. From predicting that India will lose to Australia in all formats to claiming that the hosts will whitewash the visitors in the Test series, Vaughan has said everything to deprecate the Indian team. However, India have proved him wrong on nearly all occasions by putting up inspiring performances.

Fans slam Michael Vaughan for still crying over Chennai wicket

Currently, Vaughan is regularly seen sharing his views about the ongoing India vs England Test series. The former cricketer never lets any opportunity go to praise England, however, when it comes to applauding the Indian team or its players, Vaughan is pretty reluctant which is absolutely evident from his tweets. On Monday, Vaughan took to Twitter and praised Indian captain Virat Kohli for producing a masterclass on a difficult Chepauk pitch where a majority of batsmen struggled to get going.

Perhaps taking a dig at Kohli's century drought, Vaughan reckoned that the Indian skipper might not get to his century, however, he lauded him saying that his innings has been masterclass. Vaughan further took a sly shot at the Chepauk pitch saying that Kohli's knock could act as a manual for coaches to show budding players how to play on a 'beach.'

He may not get a 100 but this @imVkohli innings has been an masterclass on this pitch ... its already 100 balls of batting that all coaches should show players on how to play on a Beach ... #INDvsENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 15, 2021

For the unversed, after England were bowled out for a paltry 134 on Day 2 of the India vs England 2nd Test, Vaughan jumped to blame the surface for England's crumbling batting as he took to Twitter and termed the Chepauk pitch as a 'beach.' As expected, Vaughan's tweet didn't go down well with a majority of Indian fans as they lashed out at the England veteran. Several reactions poured in as fans slammed Vaughan for his comments and called him out for hypocrisy. Here's how netizens reacted to Vaughan's tweet.

And yes... If you guys can prepare garden for us... We can also prepare beaches for you... And you know what... Its still not a beach yet... Just pray you don't get to play on a beach in this series😂 #INDvsENG #INDvENG — Kabir (@TheCursedBoy14) February 15, 2021

Mr. Vaughie. Look at ur hypocrisy on your poor pitch concerns. A month back you were raising questions on d India team whether they had been scared and finding execuses to avoid playing on Brisbane pitch. Wait for the part-2 in my next comment showing your further hypocrisy. pic.twitter.com/KF3RXBcDH6 — SG (@saurabhgupta83) February 15, 2021

Beach or forest, players should know how to play cricket. Dont be a crying baby.. How about asian teams visiting australia, newzealand & south africa? How well they are prepared mentally to face the tricky & bouncy pitch. — Nandhakumar Rajaiah (@nandhaism) February 15, 2021

Ashwin's batting and bowling should both be looked at by the English rather than crying over the pitch being favourable to spinners. Both sides have spinners in their ranks, we can clearly see where the difference lies and its not in the pitch. Application is the key. — Paurakh (@paurakh712) February 15, 2021

Dont worry in England he will also teach how to bat on a garden too — Yogesh Jain (@YogeshJ78695862) February 15, 2021

Feel your pain buddy. I live in Ahmedabad & am highly influential in the cricketing circuits here. Will make sure we leave at least 20mm grass on the pitch for the pink ball test. I will also try my level best to convince Rohit/Virat to bat left handed for the rest of the series — Mehul Pandya (@MehulPa57729467) February 15, 2021

Those who serve tour teams Grass for breakfast, Lunch and dinner are definitely not gonna like turning tracks.

Poor English players need proper coaching to play spin. pic.twitter.com/i5JaKF4JvF — THE UGLY TRUTH (@pradeepsingh83) February 15, 2021

Sunil Gavaskar lambasts critics for finding faults with Chepauk pitch

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has also shared his views about the Chepauk pitch. While commentating during the India vs England 2nd Test, the Indian veteran questioned England players' skills. Gavaskar said that India batted on the same pitch and managed to score 329 because England spinners let them score freely and didn't take advantage of the conditions. He further said that Indian spinners, on the other hand, used the pitch to their benefit and bowled England out for 134. Speaking about the same, Gavaskar reckoned that the teams' scores in the first innings show how Indian spinners are more skilled than England spinners.

The former cricketer also cited examples of Virat Kohli and R Ashwin who played brilliantly and showed everyone how to bat on such tricky surfaces. Gavaskar lauded Kohli and Ashwin's techniques and stated that the two batsmen are batting on the same surface as England did, thus questioning the visitors' skillset at a time when India's second innings score crossed England's first innings one.

The 71-year-old also took a sly dig at critics like Vaughan and Mark Waugh who are complaining about the Chennai wicket. Gavaskar opined that one who wants to play only straight balls without any spin, should rather participate in indoor or astroturf cricket competitions where the ball will only come on straight to the bat.

