Michael Vaughan Given Warning By Indian Fans Despite Praising Virat Kohli's Chennai Knock

Michael Vaughan's sarcastic tweet praising Virat Kohli didn't go down well with a majority of Indian fans as they lashed out at the England veteran.

Jatin Malu
Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has constantly made the headlines in recent times for his cricketing predictions that have gone against him more often than not. The Englishman has been immensely critical of the Indian team ever since November when the Australian tour began. From predicting that India will lose to Australia in all formats to claiming that the hosts will whitewash the visitors in the Test series, Vaughan has said everything to deprecate the Indian team. However, India have proved him wrong on nearly all occasions by putting up inspiring performances.

Fans slam Michael Vaughan for still crying over Chennai wicket

Currently, Vaughan is regularly seen sharing his views about the ongoing India vs England Test series. The former cricketer never lets any opportunity go to praise England, however, when it comes to applauding the Indian team or its players, Vaughan is pretty reluctant which is absolutely evident from his tweets.  On Monday, Vaughan took to Twitter and praised Indian captain Virat Kohli for producing a masterclass on a difficult Chepauk pitch where a majority of batsmen struggled to get going.

Perhaps taking a dig at Kohli's century drought, Vaughan reckoned that the Indian skipper might not get to his century, however, he lauded him saying that his innings has been masterclass. Vaughan further took a sly shot at the Chepauk pitch saying that Kohli's knock could act as a manual for coaches to show budding players how to play on a 'beach.' 

For the unversed, after England were bowled out for a paltry 134 on Day 2 of the India vs England 2nd Test, Vaughan jumped to blame the surface for England's crumbling batting as he took to Twitter and termed the Chepauk pitch as a 'beach.' As expected, Vaughan's tweet didn't go down well with a majority of Indian fans as they lashed out at the England veteran. Several reactions poured in as fans slammed Vaughan for his comments and called him out for hypocrisy. Here's how netizens reacted to Vaughan's tweet.

Sunil Gavaskar lambasts critics for finding faults with Chepauk pitch

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has also shared his views about the Chepauk pitch. While commentating during the India vs England 2nd Test, the Indian veteran questioned England players' skills. Gavaskar said that India batted on the same pitch and managed to score 329 because England spinners let them score freely and didn't take advantage of the conditions. He further said that Indian spinners, on the other hand, used the pitch to their benefit and bowled England out for 134. Speaking about the same, Gavaskar reckoned that the teams' scores in the first innings show how Indian spinners are more skilled than England spinners.

The former cricketer also cited examples of Virat Kohli and R Ashwin who played brilliantly and showed everyone how to bat on such tricky surfaces. Gavaskar lauded Kohli and Ashwin's techniques and stated that the two batsmen are batting on the same surface as England did, thus questioning the visitors' skillset at a time when India's second innings score crossed England's first innings one.

The 71-year-old also took a sly dig at critics like Vaughan and Mark Waugh who are complaining about the Chennai wicket. Gavaskar opined that one who wants to play only straight balls without any spin, should rather participate in indoor or astroturf cricket competitions where the ball will only come on straight to the bat.

