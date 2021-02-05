Joe Root Beats Kane Williamson For Creating All-time World Record In Landmark 100th Test

England skipper Joe Root took the field at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday morning to mark his 100th Test appearance. In doing so, he became the 15th cricketer to play 100 Test matches for England. Interestingly, Root also unlocked a major landmark through his 100th Test appearance, one which was previously not achieved by any cricketer in the world.

Joe Root 100th Test: Captain sets out for toss, watch video

The captain walks out for the toss in his 100th Test match for England! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Live Scorecard: https://t.co/gEBlUSOuYe#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/RV5zgyFZf7 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 5, 2021

Joe Root beats Kane Williamson to be the first of his era to get to 100 Tests

Joe Root was born on December 30, 1990. Current New Zealand skipper and modern-day batting icon Kane Williamson was also born earlier that same year on August 8. By taking the field for the 100th time in Tests, Root won the race between the two cricketers to get to 100 Test matches for their countries.

Joe Root also became the first cricketer in the world to be born in the 1990s to play 100 Test matches in his career. Interestingly, he made his Test debut in December 2012, i.e. more than two years after Williamson played his first Test in November 2010.

ECB chronicles Joe Root 100th Test journey

India vs England 1st Test updates

The India vs England 1st Test match is currently being played at Chennai’s M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. The match marks the launch of a four-match series between the two sides as they compete against each other to achieve supremacy in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship.

At the time of publishing, England reached 67-2 after 27 overs. Earlier, captain Joe Root won the toss and opted to bat first. Opener Dom Sibley (26*) and skipper Root (4*) himself were batting at the crease after Indian bowlers Ravi Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah claimed wickets to leave England 63-2.

