Joe Root Eyes A Potential Top-2 Finish On Test Championship Table After India's Whitewash

India's 2-0 series defeat against New Zealand marks their first loss in the longest format of the game since the beginning of the World Test Championship and two back-to-back losses has made it possible for other sides to eye a spot in the top-two finish. India, who were comfortably settled on the top of the table with 360 points before the series, find themselves in a soft position after not managing to pick up points in the series against New Zealand, thereby facing the risk of being displaced from the top. With Australia trailing behind India with 296 points, Virat Kohli & co face a mountainous task ahead to keep themselves solidified at the number one spot in order to ensure a smooth passage to the finals in 2021. England's skipper Joe Root eyes to convert India's loss to England's gain as he eyes to capitalize on India's soft position and try catapulting England to the top two at the end of the race in order to make it to the finals at Lord's in 2021.

Joe Root reacts to India's loss

England skipper Joe Root said that India's loss to New Zealand had suddenly thrown things wide open for other teams and had created a great opportunity for England to finish in the top two. England, who are in the 5th position with 146 points, are up against Sri Lanka next and skipper Joe Root believes that his side has a great opportunity considering they have six Tests- three each against West Indies and Pakistan at home in the summer. New Zealand stunned the world as they beat the number one Test side not once, but twice in their home ground, prompting Virat Kohli & co to revisit their strategies and tactics while playing away from home.

Coronavirus forces England to ditch handshakes

"After the illnesses that swept through the squad in South Africa, we are well aware of the importance of keeping contact to a minimum and we've been given some really sound and sensible advice from our medical team to help prevent spreading germs and bacteria," Joe Root said.

"We are not shaking hands with each other, using instead the well-established fist bump, and we are washing hands regularly and wiping down surfaces using the anti-bacterial wipes and gels we've been given in our immunity packs.

"There is no suggestion that the tour will be affected, but of course it is an evolving situation so we are in regular contact with the authorities and will proceed as advised, but at this stage we fully expect the tour to continue as planned."

