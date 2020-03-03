Virat Kohli's Aggression Gets Tim Southee's Backing; Here's What The Kiwi Pacer Said

India skipper Virat Kohli, who has been drawing flak for his aggression was backed by New Zealand Pacer Tim Southee, who said that the Indian skipper is very passionate. While India suffered a whitewash against New-Zealand in the Test series, Captain Kolhi's aggressive behavior became a talking point for everyone. Kohli was all charged up on the second day of the Test match and gave a fiery send-off to New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and opener Tom Latham.

According to a leading news daily, the New Zealand pace spearhead, who made life difficult for the India batting mainstay on the tour, defended Virat Kohli’s behavior and said that the skipper only tries to bring out the best in himself.

“He’s a very passionate guy, and very energetic in the field. He tries to bring out the best in himself," said Southee.

Furthermore, he said the test was played in a 'competitive nature' and there was 'no more or less' animosity between the sides.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, on the other hand, had lost his composure during the post-match press conference when a journalist questioned his aggression and asked him to set a better example as a captain. Seemingly infuriated by the question, Virat asked the journalist to obtain full details before bringing up controversial questions.

"What do you think? I am asking you for the answer. You need to find out exactly what happened and come up with better questions. You can’t come here with half questions or half details of what happened. And also, if you want to create controversy, this is not the right place. I had spoken to the match referee. He had no issues with what happened. Thank You." said Kohli

Kane Williamson Calls Virat Kohli 'Passionate'

Kane Williamson was very happy after New Zealand registered a 2-0 whitewash over India as they won the second and final Test at the Hagley Oval at Christchurch in just under three days. However, the Kiwi skipper was full of praise for his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli when he was asked about Kohli's brash send-off during the Black Caps' first innings on Day 2.

During the post-match press conference when a reported had asked Williamson about Kohli's aggressive send-off, he said that the Indian skipper is passionate on the field. He also urged that there is absolutely no need for anyone to read too much into it.

New Zealand whitewash India

India who had begun their day at 90/6 were eventually bundled out for 124 as the Indian lower-order batsmen could not hang around for too long after showing some resistance as they ended up setting a target of 132 for the Kiwis for a series win. In reply, the hosts seemed to be in a hurry to complete the formalities as openers Tom Latham (52) and Tom Blundell (55) added 103 runs for the opening wicket. India did strike back with three quick wickets as Bumrah picked two of them but it was too little too late as the victory was a foregone conclusion for Kohli & Co. by that point.

In the end, Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls completed the formalities as New Zealand registered a comfortable seven-wicket win to whitewash India in the two-match Test series.

