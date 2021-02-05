Joe Root Remarkably Replicates Kapil Dev While Achieving Special 100th Test Milestone

England captain Joe Root stepped into the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium Friday morning to mark his 100th Test appearance. In doing so, he became the 15th cricketer to play 100 Tests for England. Former skipper Alastair Cook leads England’s all-time pack with 161 Tests and he is followed by seasoned speedster and Root’s active teammate James Anderson with 158 matches.

Joe Root made his Test debut back in December 2012 against India at Nagpur. He is now playing his landmark 100th Test in the same country, thus becoming only the third visiting cricketer in the world to play his first and 100th matches in a single nation. Previously, former Indian and West Indies captains Kapil Dev and Carl Hooper also achieved the same by playing their debut and 100th Tests in Pakistan and India respectively.

The ongoing India vs England four-match Test series brings their captains Virat Kohli and Joe Root face-to-face for the first time this year. The last time these two players collided was during India’s 2018 tour of England, where the hosts won by a 4-1 margin. The ‘Root vs Kohli’ Test battle has always been one of the favourite subjects for cricketing enthusiasts as they both try to one-up each other in batting and captaincy arenas.

Both Virat Kohli and Joe Root are considered among the modern-day batting icons of the game. Statistically, they are also acknowledged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as two of the top five best Test batsmen in the world. While Kohli is ranked No.4, Root is just a rung below his Indian counterpart at No.5.

For India vs England live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the first Test is also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

At the time of publishing, England reached 67-2 in 27 overs at Lunch. Earlier, captain Root won the toss and he opted to bat first. Openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley saw off the new ball threat posed by returning Indian pacers Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.

