Jofra Archer Appreciates Global Support For 'Black Lives Matter' Campaign

England's young gun Jofra Archer has appreciated the support received by the 'Black Lives Matter' campaign globally. Archer has remarked that one should never try to keep things bottled up because 'racism is not okay.' The England speedster was himself a victim of racial abuse during a Test match against New Zealand in November last year.

Writing in his column for a leading English news daily, Archer stated, "As an individual, I’ve always been one for speaking out, especially if something bothers you. My personal view is that you should never keep things bottled up, because racism is not okay."

READ | 26 Years Of 501*: Lara Symbolizes Record Innings As A 'reminder'; Says, "We Are No Less"

He also recalled the World Cup-winning moment in where Jos Buttler, him and Adil Rashid are hugging, stating, that picture of the trio tells 'everything' about the English team. “We all live in the country and if you are English, you have as much right to play as anyone else. There was a picture … of me, Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid hugging in celebration during the 2019 World Cup. It told you everything you need to know about our team,” he added.

Incidentally, a few days ago, the International Cricket Council (ICC) while asserting its stand against racism had shared a clip of Archer's final delivery against Martin Guptin in the 2019 World Cup final which led to England's victory.

READ | ICC Takes A Stand On Racism; Shares Clip Of Archer's Last Ball From 2019 WC Final

'We must fight for each other:' Ian Bishop

Meanwhile, former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop joined Sachin Tendulkar in reiterating ICC's stand on racism as he shared the video posted by the apex cricket body. Sharing the clip on Twitter, Bishop said, "We must fight for each other, support each other; listen to each other, love each other; regardless of our origin or what we look like."

READ | 'They Threw Grenades, Fired Rocket Launcher:' Sangakkara Recalls Attack On SL Team In Pak

Following the death of George Floyd in the United States of America, former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy had demanded the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the cricketing world to take a stand on racism, asking them to break their silence on social injustice on people of his kind. The apex cricket council had responded on Friday by sharing a clip of England's World Cup victory in 2019. Taking to Twitter, ICC shared a clip of Jofra Archer's last delivery to Martin Guptil which resulted in England lifting the prestigious trophy.

"Without diversity, cricket is nothing. Without diversity, you don't get the full picture," ICC captioned the video while adding, "The ICC stands against the racism," at the end of the clip.

Without diversity, cricket is nothing.

Without diversity, you don't get the full picture. pic.twitter.com/kHfELJIJbt — ICC (@ICC) June 5, 2020

READ | Sachin Tendulkar Reiterates ICC's Stand On Racism, Quotes Nelson Mandela's 'wise Words'