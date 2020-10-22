Jofra Archer Continues To Haunt David Warner, Gets His Wicket For 4th Time In 5 Innings

Leading Rajasthan's pace attack, Jofra Archer continues to impress in the IPL 2020 bagging early breakthroughs for his franchise. Apart from clocking 140 kph consistently, the fiery English speedster continues to haunt Hyderabad skipper David Warner as he dismissed the Australian talisman for the fourth time in 5 innings on Thursday in the IPL 2020. Bowling the very first over of the second innings, Archer bowled a 140 kph bullet which Warner failed to time handing a catch to Ben Stokes at second slip.

However, that was not all for Archer, the speedster came back again for his second over of the spell to castle in-form Jonny Bairstow's stumps. This time it was lethal delivery of nearly 149 kph which swung inside leaving Bairstow clueless as Archer hit the timber in no time. Chasing a target of 154, Hyderabad lost two early and crucial wickets bringing Rajasthan back in the game. Here's what netizens had to say of Archer's performance:

Jofra Archer is simply phenomenal in the 20:20 format. #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/LHKDUMbkL7 — Mitchell Fraser-Jones (@Mitchell_FJ) October 22, 2020

I know it's not a new observation but this sort of thing is one of the most delicious elements of IPL: Steve Smith absolutely thrilled to have set a trap with Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes to dismiss David Warner.pic.twitter.com/arS7GMC1JS — Dave Tickner (@tickerscricket) October 22, 2020

Jofra Archer should be the best bowler of #IPL2020 - he is not getting much help from anyone but always keep Rajasthan in the game. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 22, 2020

If this wasn't T20 cricket where spells are short, I would have said "stop what you are doing and come and watch Jofra Archer bowl" ! This is astonishing skill and pace. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 22, 2020

Two things that make Warner dance.



1. Tik tok

2. Jofra Archer#SRHvRR — Manya (@CSKian716) October 22, 2020

Holder makes immediate impact

Breaking into the Hyderabad playing XI as the race for qualifiers heats up, Caribbean all-rounder Jason Holder made an instant impact as he reaped dividends in the first innings itself. Holder, who remained unsold during the auction of IPL 2020, was brought into the side as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh who was ruled out of the season due to an injury. The Windies Test skipper made his presence felt in his very first over as he effected a brilliant run out to send Robin Uthappa packing for 19.

Apart from hitting the bullseye to send Uthappa back, Holder picked up three crucial wickets to restrict Rajasthan's scoring pace. The all-rounder first dismissed Sanju Samson, who seemed to have found his lost touch after a series of poor performances and looked dangerous. Holder then went on to dismiss Rajasthan skipper Steve Smith for just 19 and also scalped the wicket of Riyan Parag while he was at 20. The Caribbean pacer gave away 33 runs off his 4 overs.

