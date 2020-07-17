Jofra Archer Could've Made England Cricket 'lose Millions Of Pounds': ECB MD Ashley Giles

England speedster Jofra Archer dropped his place from the second test against West Indies at Old Trafford, Manchester for violating the bio-security protocols of the national cricket team. James Anderson and Mark Wood have been rested for the game and Jofra Archer was supposed to lead England's pace attack. However, now, Jofra Archer would be needing to go to a five-day self-isolation and could only return after two negative COVID-19 tests.

ECB director of cricket Ashley Giles opens up on possible repercussions of Jofra Archer's actions

Meanwhile, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) director of cricket, Ashley Giles has opined that Jofra Archer's breach of bio-security protocols could have been a disaster and might have ended up costing the board 'tens of millions of pounds'. The ECB hasn't revealed the nature of the breach, however, according to reports, Jofra Archer stopped off en route his home in Brighton and it came to light only after the squad was announced. Jofra Archer later apologised for his mistake and accepted the consequences of his actions.

While speaking to Sky Sports, Ashley Giles said that Jofra Archer's move could have been a disaster. He added that the ripple effect this could have had through the whole summer and could have cost them tens of millions of pounds. Ashley Giles reckoned that according to him, Jofra Archer couldn't have understood the potential knock-on effect of his actions. However, Giles mentioned that Jofra Archer is a young man and added that young men make mistakes. He pointed out that Archer has to learn from them.

