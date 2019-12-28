Jofra Archer Finds Himself In A No-ball Controversy On Day 2 Of Boxing Day Test

Jofra Archer, who played an instrumental role in England's maiden 50-overs World Cup triumph has so far had some forgettable outings in his Test career. He got his Test cap during the Ashes 2019 and had grabbed headlines for flooring Steve Smith and had allegedly had a laugh over it as well.

Archer was also subjected to racial abuse during the Test series in New Zealand. In the ongoing Test against South Africa in Centurion, the young pacer has once again found himself at the wrong end.

Jofra Archer's no-ball controversy

Jofra Archer, who was warned after having bowled a high no-ball had a big escape as he bowled a second high delivery but the umpires failed to signal the same on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test which is being played at SuperSport Park on Friday.

Chris Gaffaney, who was the square leg umpire had already signalled a no-ball when Archer's attempted slower delivery had gone past the nightwatchman Anrich Nortje. The Barbadian pacer had bowled a similar one on the following delivery which was high and full and Nortje was down on the floor and had a lucky escape as he avoided getting hit.

However, just when it looked like Gaffaney would once again signal a no-ball for height, he seemed to check his signal. The umpires then had a discussion with the speedster post which his over was called off. Had a second no-ball been signalled, then Archer would not have been allowed to bowl again in the match as per the rules of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

It has also been learned that the Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis and head coach Mark Boucher had approached match referee Andy Pycroft after the end of the day's play. However, there was no immediate statement.

Root, Buttler join England sick list

England captain Joe Root and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler joined England's lengthening sick list on the third day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park on Saturday.

Buttler did not take the field at the start of play because he was feeling "unwell". Jonny Bairstow kept wicket and was due to keep the gloves at least until lunch. Root was on the field at the start but left before the morning drinks break.

An England spokesman said both Root and Buttler remained at the ground but were in quarantine. Illness has swept through the touring party, with Jack Leach, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood remaining in quarantine at the team hotel on Saturday together with two members of the support staff. Ollie Pope had recovered enough to travel to the ground and was expected to train during the day.

