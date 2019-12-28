Big Bash 2019: Delhi Capitals' Marcus Stoinis Invents New Way Of Saving Boundaries

Adelaide Strikers triumphed over the Melbourne Stars in their Big Bash League match on Friday. While the Strikers were in the driver's seat for the most part of the game, there were a few parts of the match where the Stars stole the spotlight. Have a look at all-rounder Marcus Stoinis' innovative save in the first innings of the game.

Marcus Stoinis makes unconventional save

Fielding methods in cricket have kept evolving as the game has gotten shorter. New drills are constantly introduced for players to expand their agility and effectiveness on the field. One such moment happened in the match when the Adelaide Strikers were batting in the first innings. Jonathan Wells' target setting knock of 68* was in its mere infancy during the 8th over when he struck a Sandeep Lamichhane delivery towards the boundary. The ball looked like a certain four but then, seemingly out of nowhere, Marcus Stoinis dashed towards the ball and flicked it away from the ropes through his legs. This move looked unconventional but was effective as the boundary was easily saved. However, the save could not help the team much as the Stars could not chase the Strikers' total of 174.

A little bit of through the legs boundary-saving from the Stoin 👌 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/VevBHc5UMB — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 27, 2019

Delhi Capitals pick up Marcus Stoinis at IPL 2020 Auction

In last week's IPL Auction, Marcus Stoinis made his way to the Delhi Capitals as a part of their new squad. Stoinis debuted in the IPL for the Kings XI Punjab and was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2019 season. However, Stoinis could not make too much of an impact for these teams and will look to reverse his fortunes with his new team. Stoinis will now join the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer.

