Jofra Archer Left In Splits After Joe Denly Drops A Sitter At Mid-wicket

Jofra Archer had a tough New Zealand tour on a personal note after he was racially abused by a fan during the first Test at Mount Maunganui. Archer did not have an impressive outing in the second Test at the Seddon Park in Hamilton as he could only pick up one wicket in the entire contest. He could have got one more wicket and that too a big one had he got support from his fielder. However, it was Archer's gesture or probably the effort to hide the frustration that stood out.

Archer laughs after Denly drops a sitter

It happened on the final day of the second Test match. On the fourth ball of the 48th delivery bowled by Jofra Archer, Kane Williamson looked to flick the ball to the leg side. The ball was in the air and for a moment it appeared that the Kiwi skipper will be back in the pavilion. Fortunately for him, Joe Denly who was stationed at mid-wicket dropped a sitter and he got a lifeline.

''Out. Oh no. What have you done, what have you done there?'', shouted a commentator in dismay.

Meanwhile, Archer who had already started celebrating had to control his excitement after realising what had just happened. Usually, in these kinds of situations, the bowlers tend to lose their composure but Archer was seen having a hearty laugh at it.

It had to be England 🤣🤣🤣



Joe Denly with the worst dropped catch you'll ever see #NZvsENG pic.twitter.com/xNDUarT7lN — FOX SPORTS Australia (@FOXSportsAUS) December 3, 2019

Kane Williamson made the most of his reprieve and made England pay for it. He remained unbeaten on 104 as the contest ended in a stalemate while New Zealand won the two-match series 1-0.

New Zealand clinch Test series

With a draw off the last game, New Zealand lifted the cup for the Test series and continued to extend their unbeaten run at home for over two years. Ross Taylor added another feather to his cap as he became the second New Zealand player to go past 7000 runs after Stephen Fleming. Taylor brought up his century with back to back boundaries including a six and two fours while skipper Williamson brought up his hundred with a boundary. England skipper Joe Root was adjudged the Player of the Match for his double-ton in England's first innings.

