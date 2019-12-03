Pakistan Whitewashed, Fans Declare Imam-ul-Haq's Glee Intolerable; Troll Him

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq failed to make his bat do the talking in the recently concluded Test series against Australia, where they suffered a 2-0 whitewash. In fact, the Pakistan team failed to register a single win Down Under. Meanwhile, Imam, who was earlier trolled after David Warner had scored more Test runs than him in two innings than the youngster had scored in his career was at the receiving end after the visitors' humiliating whitewash as well.

READ: Ravichandran Ashwin posts a heart-touching message after a case of so near yet so far

Imam-ul-Haq trolled by fans

After Pakistan's innings defeat in the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval, Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam were seen having a laugh with the Australian head coach Justin Langer. The image was posted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and they asked the fans to caption the same.

Even though Babar seemed to fake a smile, Imam was spotted sharing a laughter with Langer. Seizing an opportunity, the fans came forward to troll the southpaw. Here are some of the reactions.

Joe Root calls this Joe Denly's comical dropped catch as 'one-off goober', watch here

Iceland Cricket lauds Warner, trolls Imam

Australia's David Warner went berserk against Pakistan in the second Test match at the Adelaide Oval which. He remained unbeaten on 335 before Aussie skipper Tim Paine decided to declare the innings. Meanwhile, Iceland Cricket took to the micro-blogging site and wrote that David Warner has scored more runs in his last two innings than Imam-ul-Haq has scored in his entire test career. In the recently concluded series, David Warner scored 489 runs in two matches (two innings) while Imam-ul-Haq has managed to score 485 runs in the 11 Tests (21 innings) that he had played so far. He was dismissed for two in the first innings and for a duck in the second.

READ: Rohit Sharma stuns Kieron Pollard with a cheeky prank ahead of Ind vs WI series

Australia decimate Pakistan on Day 4

Pakistan who were three down at stumps on Day 3 resumed their innings on a positive note as Shan Masood (68) and Asad Shafiq (57) added 103 runs for the fourth wicket stand. After the two were dismissed, it opened the floodgates for Australia as they picked up wickets at regular intervals. Wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan (45) showed some resistance but once he was castled by Josh Hazlewood, it was all over for the visitors as the Aussies registered a 2-0 win.

READ: Mithali Raj turns 37: A timeline of the Indian legendary batswoman's captaincy so far