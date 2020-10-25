Jofra Archer Stuns Everyone With A Single-handed Catch To Dismiss Ishan Kishan; Watch

Jofra Archer has been Rajasthan's go-to man whenever they need a breakthrough, and the English speedster has never disappointed. As the race for qualifiers heats up and Rajasthan need a victory off all their remaining matches, Archer's contributions are significant than ever. Yet again, the English speedster got Rajasthan their early wicket of in-form Quinton de Kock as they took on Mumbai in a do-or-die game. However, that was not all.

Archer pulled another magic trick against Mumbai as he plucked the speeding ball out of thin air to dismiss Ishan Kishan, eventually triggering a collapse. The English talisman took a splendid single-handed catch at third man off Karthik Tyagi's delivery that even left his Rajasthan teammates stunned. Just as Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav settled in and kept the scoreboard ticking, Archer's catch triggered a collapse, putting Mumbai in a spot of bother. Soon after Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav also returned to the pavillion while stand-in skipper Pollard followed his teammate back after hitting just a six. Watch Archer's brilliant catch here:

Here's how netizens reacted to Archer's catch:

Reaction from Parag is from everyone who watched the catch of Jofra Archer. pic.twitter.com/dJ9GJFpCis — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 25, 2020

Jofra Archer imitating the bowling action of Jaspreet Bumrah.#RRvsMI pic.twitter.com/RnGN5iCbjR — Sunil the Cricketer (@1sInto2s) October 25, 2020

Woh catch dekh kar aisa laga ki @JofraArcher apne ghar ka bulb 💡 badal raha hai. 🤯#RRvMI — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 25, 2020

Rajasthan face Mumbai in a do-or-die

While Mumbai enjoy the top spot in the league standing, Rajasthan stand on the other side of the table, needing to win all their remaining fixtures to keep their dreams of qualifying alive. Steve Smith & Co. will be expected to come out all guns blazing against Mumbai as the race for the fourth spot heats up. Apart from getting off to a fiery start in the first two matches and finding their trump card in Rahul Tewatia, Rajasthan have failed to make it to the top 4 yet, despite being one of the top contenders this season. Despite the firepower of Jofra Archer, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, and Sanju Samson, the team has struggled somehow to put up match-winning performances.

Rajasthan sit a place above Chennai on the points table with 4 wins out of 11 matches and have an NRR of -0.620. Similar to Chennai, Steve Smith & Co will have to win their remaining fixtures, starting from the match against table-toppers Mumbai on Sunday. They will also have to ensure that they defeat KL Rahul's Punjab, which has been on a roll, winning 4 consecutive matches as they place their foot in the door for the playoffs. Rajasthan would also need Kolkata and Hyderabad to lose all their matches and hope for Punjab to not win more than one game, since all these teams have better NRRs than Steve Smith & Co.

