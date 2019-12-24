Jonty Rhodes Set To Feature In South Africa's World Cup Squad After 17 Years

Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes is known for raising the standard of fielding levels whenever he took the field during his playing days. Rhodes revolutionised the art of fielding during the 1992 Cricket World Cup. In a match against Pakistan, he famously ran out Inzamam Ul-Haq. That made him a household name in the cricketing world and lifted his confidence to another level as he took some amazing catches during his entire career. It has been 17 years since the world saw the last of Jonty Rhodes' magic in international cricket. But, the wait is about to end as Rhodes is set to step foot on the ground and compete in another World Cup.

Also Read: Ind Vs SA: Harbhajan Takes A Jab At SA, Asks Jonty Rhodes To Bat

Jonty Rhodes to play the Veteran World Cup

The former Proteas cricketer has represented his country in 245 ODIs and 52 Tests and was recently named in the 16-man squad for the Over-50 World Cup, which is set to be played in Cape Town in the March of 2020. The 6-member squad was announced on Monday. Rhodes is part of the side which has the likes of Dave Callaghan, Louis Koen, Pieter Strydom, Alan Dawson, and Henry Williams, who have all played for South Africa either in Test or ODI cricket.

Also Read: Jonty Rhodes Takes His Pick Between Virat Kohli And Steve Smith

Jonty Rhodes reacts to his selection

Speaking to iol.co.za on his selection, Jonty Rhodes said that it is a huge honour and one that he never imagined would happen again. He further added that another chance at a World Cup after his career ended at the 2003 event is super exciting. Speaking about his new teammates, Rhodes added that this will be the first World Cup for most of them except him and Dawson, who were part of South Africa's squad in 1999.

Also Read: Jonty Rhodes' Advice For Suresh Raina After His Successful Knee Surgery Is Relevant For Everyone

Allan Donald to coach South Africa at Veteran World Cup

The squad will be coached by the former legendary fast bowler Allan Donald, who, if not for his shoulder injury, would have featured as a player. Speaking about the squad, Donald said that it is strong on paper and he has no doubt they will do their country proud. However, there is a lot of hard work to do before the tournament because teams like Pakistan and the West Indies are also full of former internationals while England and Australia have long-established veterans leagues, so they’re always strong.

Also Read: MSK Prasad Reveals Why Jonty Rhodes Was Overlooked

Veteran World Cup schedule

The Veteran Over-50 World Cup sponsored by Evergreen Lifestyle, will consist of 12 teams and will be played on different grounds in and around Cape Town with the final set of matches to take place at Newlands on March 24, 2020.