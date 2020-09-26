IPL 2020: Jos Buttler Expecting A Really Tough Contest Against Punjab On Sunday

Rajasthan's wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler has said that he is expecting a really tough match against KL Rahul-led Punjab in the Dream11 IPL 2020. The 2008 winners will be locking horns with the 2014 finalists at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 27. Buttler had missed Rajasthan's season-opener against the three-time winners Chennai as the English stumper was undergoing quarantine with his family.

A Rajasthan Royals official had told ANI that Buttler wasn't part of the bubble that was created for the players traveling from the UK to UAE and that is the reason he had to do a full six-day quarantine.

'I am really excited to play my first game': Jos Buttler

"Great to get a win on the board, the team played fantastically well in the first game. It was an outstanding batting performance and a fantastic bowling performance in tough bowling conditions. I am really excited to play my first game, it was great to be back in training with the boys, there's a great vibe around the team so I'm really looking forward to taking the field. The atmosphere and energy around the squad is fantastic, obviously lots of confidence after that first game," Buttler said in an official release issued by the Rajasthan franchise. "The training has been very energetic, guys are lively and enjoying each other's company. So yeah good atmosphere around, expecting a really tough match against Punjab. Obviously a fantastic team, KL Rahul was in exceptional form the other night against Bangalore, so he will be a key wicket as always and I think we'll see another potentially high-scoring game at Sharjah with small boundaries and the dew factor coming in. Can't wait to get back out there," he added.

The winners of the inaugural edition had handed a 16-run defeat to Chennai at Sharjah on Tuesday night to kick off their campaign on a high whereas, Punjab on the other have played two games so far where they have registered a loss and a win apiece. KL Rahul & Co. had gone down to northern rivals Delhi in a high-voltage Super Over last weekend but bounced back strongly after decimating Bangalore by a mammoth 97 runs on Thursday.

READ: Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai Players Honour Late Legends SP Balasubramanyam And Dean Jones

(Image Courtesy: Rajasthan Royals Instagram)

(With ANI Inputs)