Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai Players Honour Late Legends SP Balasubramanyam And Dean Jones

Just as cricket fans were mourning the death of Australian cricket legend Dean Jones, the news of veteran Indian singer SP Balasubramanyam's death also broke out. The Chennai-based singer, who has sung more than 40,000 songs, was being treated for COVID-19 and passed away on Friday. As a result, the Chennai team gave a tribute to both the legends during their Dream11 IPL 2020 encounter against Delhi.

Chennai pay tribute to Dean Jones and SP Balasubramanyam in Dream11 IPL 2020

The Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 squad sported black armbands in the memories of ace singer SP Balasubramanyam and maverick cricketer Dean Jones. Both the legends had a special connection with Chennai in their respective fields. While SP Balasubramanyam was instrumental in the growth of the music industry in the region, Dean Jones battled it out in the Chennai heat at Chepauk, where he scored a resilient Test double century against India in 1986. The team had announced on its Twitter account that their players will give a special tribute to both the legends.

Dean Jones passed away on September 24 due to a cardiac arrest. Jones, who was a part of the broadcasting team for Dream11 IPL 2020, had collapsed in the hotel and was rushed to the hospital. He was also a part of the broadcasters for the Tamil Nadu Premier League, although the tournament was cancelled this year due to COVID-19.

The Super Kings are wearing black armbands in memory of Dean Jones and SP Balasubrahmanyam. One had an absolutely iconic day at Chepauk, the other's life has changed and shaped all of us in so many ways. 🦁💛 #RIPSPB #RIPDeanJones #WhistleFromHome #WhistlePodu #Yellove #CSKvDC — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 25, 2020

Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 squad:

MS Dhoni (Captain), N Jagadeesan, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thaku, KM Asif, Piyush Chawla, R Sai Kishore, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma, Faf du Plessis, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner.

Chennai Dream11 IPL team schedule

MS Dhoni and co. started their Dream11 IPL 2020 with a spectacular win over the defending champions Mumbai in the opener. With their star performer Ambati Rayudu not well, the team's batting line-up has looked lacklustre since then. The Chennai unit faced against Rajasthan and Delhi and will look to get back to their winning ways.

The Chennai team is one of the most successful teams in league's history with 3 championship titles to their name and will look to bounce back as they gear up to face Hyderabad on October 2. The side had earlier shared their complete Dream11 IPL 2020 on their Twitter account.

