Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer Back Amongst Lions As ECB Announce Squad For Australia Clash

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced their squads, on Monday, for the upcoming T20 and ODI series against arch-rivals Australia. Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer, who missed the T20 series against Pakistan, have been called back into the squad for the T20 and ODI series as well. Star all-rounder Ben Stokes continues to be missing from the squad owing to his personal reasons. Opening batsman Jason Roy has not been formally inducted into the squad but will be a part of the bio-secure bubble and come back whenever deemed fit.

“These two series against Australia provide an exciting end to the summer. We have selected strong squads. We are also continuing to develop depth in preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cups,” ECB National Selector Ed Smith said.

England's T20 Squad:

Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid & Mark Wood

Reserves: Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood

England's ODI squad:

Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root & Mark Wood

Reserves: Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood

England-Australia clash

Arch-rivals England and Australia will be locking horns in a limited-overs series that includes three One Day Internationals and the same number of T20Is. The series gets underway with the T20I series that will be played at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton while the three One Day Internationals will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester. The three-match T20I series will be played on September 4,6, and 8 whereas the ODI series will be played on September 11, 13, and 16 respectively. Players from both the teams will then fly to the UAE for the IPL 2020.

