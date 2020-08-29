IPL 2020: VVS Laxman Says Eng & Aus Players Likely To Join SRH Squad By September 21

Sunrisers Hyderabad coach VVS Laxman has said that England and Australian players might join the team on September 21 for participating in the IPL 2020 that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. Arch-rivals England and Australia will be locking horns in a limited-overs series that includes three One Day Internationals and the same number of T20Is. The series gets underway with the T20I series that will be played at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton while the three One Day Internationals will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester. The three-match T20I series will be played on September 4,6, and 8 whereas the ODI series will be played on September 11, 13, and, 16 respectively.

'We all will be looking forward': VVS Laxman



“I think it is going to be a different kind of challenge (playing away from Hyderabad) but ultimately I am sure we all will be looking forward to playing the game that we love so much,” VVS Laxman said during the first SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) virtual meeting. “Hopefully from the 29th (August) onwards we will be back on the cricket ground, practising and once the tournament starts we will kick off with the matches,” he told the squad. Also to Kane (Williamson) and Davey (David Warner), all those who are on international assignments, all the very best and I am sure that you will be at your best when you join the franchise, starting the first game probably on the 20 or 21st (September),” the former Indian Test specialist added.

SRH in IPL 2020

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hoping to add yet another feather in the cap by winning their second title in IPL 2020 that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. SRH who will be led by the gutsy David Warner had won their maiden trophy in the 2016 edition and missed out in 2018 as they went down to CSK in a lop-sided final.



IPL 2020

Coming back to IPL 2020, it will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on the day of Diwali. This will be the third time that the IPL will be held outside India (after 2009, and, 2014 editions) and at the same time, it will also be the second occasion after 2009 where all the IPL matches will be played abroad.

The 2009 edition was entirely held in South Africa due to the General Elections. The tournament was won by the now-defunct Deccan Chargers who had edged past the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a low-scoring thriller. The first half of the 2014 edition was held in the UAE due to the General Elections while the second half of that tournament was played in India.