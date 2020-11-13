Jos Buttler Justifies Batting In The Middle-order For Rajasthan In IPL 2020

Jos Buttler, who usually opens the innings for Rajasthan revealed what made him bat in the middle-order for the franchise in the recently-concluded Dream11 IPL 2020. When it comes to international cricket, Buttler is one of the best middle-order batsmen as well as one of the great finishers in modern-day limited-overs cricket.

'I didn’t think our team had the right balance': Jos Buttler

“It actually probably came from myself saying I didn’t think our team had the right balance,” the wicket-keeper batsman said while speaking to Sky’s IPL Cricket Show. “I thought we were lacking a bit of experience in the middle, and I thought we were a bit top-heavy. Losing games and it felt like there were a couple of games we didn’t quite close out when we were in good positions, and I felt like if we had had a bit more experience in that position, maybe we would have got over the line,” the English limited-overs specialist added.

At the same time, Buttler also justified that Rajasthan's new talent- Rahul Tewatia would have needed a more experienced campaigner alongside him in order to balance their team a bit better.

“Rahul Tewatia had a great season for us with the bat, being a bit of a finisher, but I felt like a more experienced guy alongside him would have balanced our team a bit better. It was an offering, really, from myself to say: I haven’t had the runs I’d have liked at the top and I’m quite happy to move. I thought for our team, it looked a better balance having a more experienced player in the middle as well", said the 2019 World Cup winner.

The Taunton cricketer had a hot and cold season as he managed 328 runs in 13 matches.

READ: Sanjay Bangar Reckons MS Dhoni Might Relinquish Captaincy In Next Year's IPL

Rajasthan in Dream11 IPL 2020

The inaugural edition's champions seemed to have got off to a perfect start after registering two successive wins against northern rivals Punjab and Chennai. However, they ran out of fire & brimstone after that and went on to lose a few crucial encounters.

Towards the end of their campaign, ace all-rounder Ben Stokes played a couple of crucial knocks as the former champions managed to keep their tournament hopes alive. Nonetheless, a huge 59-run loss against the two-time winners Kolkata in their last league match knocked them out of this year's competition.

The 2008 winners finished the mega event as the wooden-spooners with just 12 points from 14 matches and a much inferior net run-rate than the other teams did not help their cause either.

READ: Rahul Dravid Bats For Inclusion Of T20 Cricket In The Prestigious Olympic Games

(Image Courtesy: PTI)

Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.