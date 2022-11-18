Jos Buttler Reminds Australia's Cameron Green About IPL Auctions During Match: WATCH

Having won the T20 World Cup a couple of days back, Team England was back on the field taking on Australia in the first of the three-match ODI series. Despite Dawid Malan's fantastic batting effort, England lost the match to Australia by six wickets. One of the biggest highlights during the Australia vs England match was English skipper Jos Buttler engaging in playful banter with Australian batsman Cameron Green.

Buttler playfully 'sledges' Green by reminding about IPL Auctions

Jos Buttler's incident with Cameron Green happened during the 41st over Australia's run chase. Green looked to go after England's left-arm spinner Liam Dawson. The Australian batsman came down the track and tried to play a big shot but was unable to connect well. Buttler, on the stump mic, can be heard saying 'Good to see someone playing a shot, Daws'.

In the very next ball of the same over, Green defended a delivery from Dawson to which Buttler said, "Chasing the ink, Dawes big auction coming up". The T20 World Cup-winning skipper was referring to IPL 2023 Auction in which Cameron Green is set to register his name. A couple of days back, franchises submitted the list of players retained for the 2023 season. Green is expected to be in high demand at the IPL Auctions following an impressive start to his international T20I career.

Australia vs England: As it happened

Pat Cummins started his regime as the ODI skipper of the Australian team on a winning note. The hosts won the match by six wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Electing to field first, Australia put the visitors in early trouble picking up four wickets with 66 runs on the board. Dawid Malan, who missed the T20 World Cup final due to injury, smashed a career-best 134 to help the team reach 287 runs for the loss of nine wickets. The left-hander scored his second century of the ODI career after scoring his maiden ton against the Netherlands in June.

Cummins was the pick of the bowler with three wickets. The Australian skipper picked up wickets of Phil Salt, James Vince and Luke Wood. Australia, in their reply, saw their top three batsmen scoring half-centuries. The opening pair of David Warner (86) and Travis Head (69) put up a 147-run stand for the opening wicket before an unbeaten knock of 80 runs from Steve Smith helped Australia chase down the target quite comfortably.