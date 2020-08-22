Jos Buttler Silences Critics With Second-ever Test Century Against Pakistan At Ageas Bowl

Putting an end to his spree of poor performances in Test, English wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has returned to action as he smashed his second-ever Test century on Saturday against Pakistan. Buttler, who played a match-winning knock in the first Test of the series, sprung to become top-scored for England this summer toppling Ben Stokes. The wicketkeeper's last century, which was also his maiden, had come two years back against India.

Buttler survives to smash 100

Buttler's moment of euphoria came just a delivery after he survived an umpiring error. In the 102 over of the first innings, the umpire had ruled Buttler out off Zaheer Abbas' delivery. However, a timely and smart DRS provided the batsman with a lifeline to cruise past 100. On the very next delivery, Buttler slapped through point for three runs, registering his second ever Test century at the Ageas Bowl. Netizens rushed to celebrate Buttler's spectacular innings rejoicing over his power-packed comeback. Here are a few of those reactions:

Two years and a day on from his maiden century, Jos Buttler has his second Test hundred 💯



A special knock from a special player 👏#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/QFe9Mv5vMR — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) August 22, 2020

Jos Buttler is now England’s top run scorer this summer 377 @ 53.85.

Has won one game and gone a long way to not losing another.

Took courage for England to stick with him, but looks like he has cemented his place for India #ENGvPAK @bbctms — S McConvery (@SMcConvery) August 22, 2020

#ENGvPAK fair play to Jos Buttler. At the start of the summer, for me, his place was most under threat but he’s really stood up and scored big important runs when he’s been called upon. Well batted Sir 👏👏 — Jason Harvey 🖤🤍🖤🤍 (@jaseharvey2) August 22, 2020

No more questioning Jos Buttler, thanks in advance #ENGvPAK — Frank Jamieson (@frankfuntime74) August 22, 2020

Jos Buttler brings out his best during pressure situations. Many times he was on the verge of getting kicked from Test Team for his poor batting and also wicketkeeping but he has been backed really well by ECB and he proved them right with his solid comeback. — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_Rule) August 22, 2020

The Third Test So Far

With the second Test ending in a draw, Pakistan looked determined to equal the series with a victory in the third test. The visitors registered four quick wickets in the first innings, however, Jos Buttler and Zak Crawley had different plans. The English batsmen dug into their crease and rotated strike effectively without being troubled by the Pakistani bowlers. Crawley, registered his maiden century and his currently nearing a double century. England are at 373 with the loss of four wickets while Pakistan are desperately searching for a wicket to break the partnership.

