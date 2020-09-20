Dream11 IPL 2020: Jos Buttler To Miss Rajasthan's Opening Clash Against Chennai

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
Jos Buttler will miss Rajasthan's opening game against the three-time winners Chennai as the English cricketer as he is still serving his mandatory quarantine period with his family following COVID-19 protocols. Buttler, who was a part of England's limited-overs series against Australia, arrived in Dubai on Thursday after the conclusion of the One Day International series.
"I am really looking forward to the Indian Premier League (IPL). Obviously, I had some cricket with England this summer which has been nice to get outside and play again. Exciting to see IPL getting started last night, Chennai getting a win. Sam Curran hitting a couple of sixes that was good to watch. I have been telling Tom (Curran) to hit more sixes for the Royals than Sam does for Chennai," Buttler said during an Instagram live chat on the Royals' handle.
"Unfortunately, I am going to miss the first match because I am gonna be under my quarantine period as I am here with my family. It is great that Royals have allowed me to have my family here," he added.
The inaugural edition winners will kickstart their campaign when they lock horns against Chennai at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on September 22. Rajasthan will be led by the current top-ranked Test batsman Steve Smith. However, it has been reported that ace all-rounder Ben Stokes might miss the first part of the tournament due to personal issues.
Meanwhile, the former champions would be hoping for a revival in their fortunes after having unveiled their official jersey as they have not succeeded in replicating the same performance post the inaugural edition in 2008 where the Australian spin legend Shane Warne had led them to their first and only triumph in the cash-rich event.
(With ANI Inputs)
