Jos Buttler Trolled For Viral 'hopeless Photo' On Twitter Despite England's Win Over WI

England gloveman Jos Buttler has been one of the leading batsmen for his country in the limited-overs formats for quite some time now. However, the right-hander has not been able to make a mark in the longest format of the game. Jos Buttler, who made his Test debut in 2014, has shown glimpses of his brilliance but he hasn't been consistent.

The Englishman has featured in 43 Tests so far where he has scored 2,211 runs at a modest average of 31.14 with a century against India in 2018 to show for his efforts. He has also scored 15 half-centuries. However, his form of late has been miserable. Jos Buttler has failed to register a fifty in his last 7 Tests, having scored his last half-century against Australia in the 2019 Ashes at the Kennington Oval in London.

In fact, even in the ongoing series, Jos Buttler has not performed according to expectations. In the first Test which England lost by four wickets, he could only manage 35 and 9 in the first and second innings respectively. The story was pretty similar in the second Test as well where he threw his wicket away after scoring 40 in the first innings. In the second innings, Jos Buttler got out for a duck after being sent to open in order to up the ante.

Jos Buttler got out for a three-ball duck and the hosts lost their first wicket with one run on the board. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler isn't having a great time off the field either. The England wicketkeeper-batsman has become a laughing stock on social media when a picture of him sitting with a ‘hopeless’ expression went viral on the internet. As soon as the picture started doing the rounds, fans started coming up with epic trolls and memes. Let's take a look at a few of the best reactions.

My reaction when I saw Buttler's name in the XI for the 2nd Test.#ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/ovY0vEjaXr — Vaibhav 🐍 (@V_Trips7781) July 20, 2020

When she says "ee saala cup namde" pic.twitter.com/MK5yekSvXK — Robin Rounder (@robin_rounder) July 20, 2020

When siblings wake up early and parents are after you who slept at 4am. pic.twitter.com/t0qrtOzx2k — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) July 20, 2020

Jos Buttler didn't even appeal. His mood is set at:#ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/9qgKa83eNM — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) July 20, 2020

If 2020 had a face.. pic.twitter.com/GukdND30Rh — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) July 19, 2020

When you want to do something right but it just doesn't happens, a very bad feeling man!! 😔 https://t.co/u3a17a5Lac — Adarsh (@iam_adarsh1) July 19, 2020

England vs West Indies: Ben Stokes stars for the hosts as they beat Windies by 113 runs

Ben Stokes delivered crucial contributions with bat and ball to lead England to a 113-run win over the West Indies late on the final day of the second Test, levelling the three-match series at 1-1 on Monday. Needing to bat out 85 overs to salvage a draw and retain the Wisden Trophy, the West Indies was dismissed for 198 with 14.5 overs and one hour left of a Test played at an empty Old Trafford. The third Test starts on Friday and will also be in Manchester.

