Josh Hazlewood Stupendously Bowls Alex Carey To Bag A BBL Wicket After 2160 Days

Josh Hazlewood, who made his return to cricket from a hamstring injury, featured in his first Big Bash League game of the season on Sunday. On his return, Hazlewood stupendously bowled Alex Carey at 29 runs to get rid of the in-form skipper. Carey's wicket helped Hazlewood bag a wicket in the Australian league after 2160 days.

Hazlewood's clean strike

The Australian bowler sustained a hamstring injury in the first Test against New Zealand in the Trans Tasman series and missed the following Boxing Day test and the third one as well. Hazlewood, who plays for the Sydney Sixers in the BBL, took on Adelaide Strikers on Sunday. After winning the toss, the Strikers opted to bat first.

Sixers' strike early

After being put to bowl first, the Sixers struck soon as Pope and Bird got rid of the bowlers early. While Hazlewood scalped skipper Carey, a run out by Tom Curran and Josh Philippe accounted for Matthew Short. Pope also grabbed his second wicket as he sent back Cameron White to the pavilion. At the end of 15 overs, the Strikers scored 120 runs for the loss of five wickets.

Big Bash League standings

With five wins out of the six games played, Melbourne Stars currently hold the top spot in the Big Bash League 2020. Sydney Sixers stand second having won four games out of the six played whereas the Adelaide Strikers follow the top two with three wins and one loss from the five matches played.

