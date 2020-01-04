From Swinging Ball To Swinging Bat: Tendulkar Extends Best Wishes For Pathan's 2nd Innings

Former Indian cricketer and also one of the greatest player to have played the game, Sachin Tendulkar, on Saturday took to Twitter to extend his best wishes to the Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan for his second innings. The batting maestro said that it was a pleasure playing with Pathan and wished that the all-rounder enjoys his second innings just like he played his first.

This comes after Irfan Pathan announced his retirement from all formats of the game, earlier on Saturday. Pathan said, "It has been a great journey. I played cricket with all my heart and soul. I am really proud of it and when I look back, I feel happy with my achievements. It’s been a great career.”

'It was a pleasure playing with you"

From swinging the Cricket ball, to swinging the bat for those big hits, you've done India proud so many times. It was a pleasure playing with you.

Enjoy your 2nd innings just like you played your 1st. pic.twitter.com/7RZkaUJ4Tf — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 4, 2020

RP Singh extends best wishes

Former teammate and fast-bowler RP Singh also took to social media to extend his best wishes to the Baroda-lad for his second innings. Singh reminisced of their memories together from their U19 days to playing for team India and also wished him luck for his second innings in the commentary box and beyond.

Always tough to call it a day but you have made a right decision @IrfanPathan mate. I can assure you👍 so many old memories with you from our U19 days to Team India. Best wishes for your second innings in commentary box and beyond. #IrfanPathan pic.twitter.com/O4FHPeeYvs — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) January 4, 2020

Recalling 2007 World Cup memories

Speaking to Republic TV after his announcement, Irfan Pathan recalled his memory of winning the Man of the match in the final match against Pakistan back in 2007 world cup. His figures of 3 wickets off 4 overs in the finals helped him bag the Player of the Match award.

"It was a very special moment and I was bowling really well throughout the tournament. But I wanted to make a match-defining moment for a long time, and it came at the right time. it came when the team needed it the most, it came in the finals against Pakistan. And the world cup final was like a seesaw. During the speech after receiving the man of the match, I was pinching myself because it was the first world cup. People are going to remember," he said.

