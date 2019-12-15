Josh Hazlewood To Miss Boxing Day Test Match Against New Zealand Due To Hamstring Tear

Australia have announced that Josh Hazlewood will be sidelined for the Boxing Day Test match against New Zealand after suffering a hamstring injury. The announcement was made by coach Justin Langer on Sunday morning. New Zeland are currently on a three-match Test and ODI series.

Injury setback

Justin Langer confirmed that he will miss out on the second Test match and the fast bowler is in doubt for the New Year test match in Sydney. The scans have shown that Hazlewood has suffered a 'low-grade hamstring tear' in his left leg.

Speaking about the replacements, the head coach said, "Without doubt, 'Patto' (Pattinson) and Michael Neser will be in the squad 100% and we'll look whether we replace Josh with another fast bowler."

"The obvious one would be Peter Siddle actually. He did a really good job in the Ashes, he's bowling very well for Victoria and it's at the MCG where he's played a lot of cricket. We'll see what happens the rest of this game and then make a decision. Anyone who knows Patto, you've never seen energy like it. He's got the drive. He's said after his back surgery he'll do anything to play Test cricket again. It's a real credit he's got back to that. Being a Boxing Day Test he'll be jumping out of skin to play," he added.

Hazlewood he pulled a hamstring during the night session on day two of the first match. Speaking to media on Saturday, he said, "It's a little bit sore this morning, I knew as soon as I did it that there was a tear there. It’s not too bad, so we’ll play it by ear for the next couple of weeks. It’s a tight series so it will be tough work to get up for the last Test. We’ll see how we go.”

