Davidlicious! Warner Becomes 12th Australian To Breach 7000 Runs In Test Cricket

Australia's ace opener, David Warner breached the 7,000-run mark on Saturday in the ongoing day/night Test match against New Zealand at Perth. Warner achieved the feat in the sixth over of the second innings as he smashed Tim Southee for a boundary to induct himself into the 7000 Test runs club. The New South Wales lad is the 12th Australian to achieve the feat and by doing so Warner leapt over legendary Don Bradman in the run-scoring list for Australia in Test cricket. Warner has been on a run spree for a while now, with his recent knock against Pakistan where he scored a triple century etching a memory in the minds of cricket fans forever.

WATCH: Mitchell Starc Cleans Up Neil Wagner For A Golden Duck With An Ordinary Delivery

7,000 Test runs for Warner

7000 Test runs for David Warner!



What a hot streak the Aussie opener is in now! 👏#AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/6zwSoeXUYQ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 14, 2019

READ | Magnificent 335* Vs Pakistan Pays Huge Dividends For David Warner In ICC Test Rankings

Australian players with 7000 Test runs:

Ponting

Border

S Waugh

Clarke

Hayden

M Waugh

Langer

Taylor

Boon

Chappell

Smith

WARNER #AUSvNZ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 14, 2019

Warner grabs 5th position

Recently, David Warner also grabbed the 5th position in ICC Test rankings after a couple of top-notch performances in the previous home Test series against Pakistan. Warner was adjourned the Player of the Series, courtesy of his 154 in the first match and a scintillating and match-winning knock of 335 in the second Test. Owing to Warner's brilliant performance, Australia managed to whitewash Pakistan by 2-0 with an innings win in both matches while the lad from New South Wales climbed 12 spots to sit on 5th position of the Test rankings with 764 points.

READ | Fourth Day's Play Of Pakistan's Test Called Off Due To Bad Light & Overnight Rain

Australia gain command

Australia who were bowled out for 416 ensured that New Zealand were in a spot of bother in the Day-Night Test match. In response to Australia's total, the Blackcaps could only manage to score 166 as the Australian pace attack thrashed New Zealand. Mitchell Starc did most of the damage with figures of 4/31 at an economy rate of 2.82 including a maiden. At tea break on day 3, Australia were reduced to 75/1 with Warner losing his wicket to Southee.

READ | ICC's 'Guess Who' Brings Out Best 'Captain Calm' Reactions From Netizens