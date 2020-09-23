JPL T20 DHA Vs BOK Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

Dhanbad Dynamos are set to take on the Bokaro Blasters in the eighteenth league match of the Jharkhand Premier League (JPLT 20) on Wednesday, September 23. The JPL T20 match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi and will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at the DHA vs BOK live streaming details, how to watch the Jharkhand Premier League T20 live in India and our match preview.

JPL T20 live streaming: Dynamos vs Blasters preview

Dynamos and Blasters got head to head in a top-of-the-table clash in JPL T20. The Blasters sit comfortably at the top of the table as they have dominated the competition with four wins in the five matches that they have featured in. The Dynamos, who are in the second place, are at a touching distance with only two points being the table-toppers as they are placed second in the points table. This will mark the second encounter of both the sides as Jharkhand Premier League live gears up towards its business end.

When the team met earlier in the tournament, they were involved in a high-scoring battle as compared to the other matches of JPL T20. No team batting first has crossed the 150-mark, however, the Dynamos piled up 149-runs, the highest first innings score in the competition so far. Blasters chased the target with 2 wickets in-hand in a thrilling contest.

JPL T20 live in India and DHA vs BOK live streaming details

The JPL T20 live streaming is not made available for the TV viewers in the country, Cricket fans can tune-in to FanCode by Dream sports for catching the DHA vs BOK live streaming and Jharkhand Premier League live in India. For DHA vs BOK live scores, one can visit the Twitter handle of the JSCA.

DHA vs BOK live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The strip at Ranchi has favoured the bowlers in the season of JPL T20 so far. Spinners will continue to get support on the wicket and will play a major part in the game. A yet another low-scoring encounter is on the cards in Jharkhand Premier League live in India. As per AccuWeather, while there will be a partial cloud cover during the match, fortunately, there are no chances of rain playing spoilsport and an uninterrupted contest between bat and ball is expected.

JPL T20 live in India: DHA vs BOK live streaming - Squad updates

DHA vs BOK live streaming: DHA squad

Shubham Kumar Singh, Vijay Jena, Vikash Kumar, Vishal Singh, Chandan Mukhi, Jai Prakash Yadav, Kaushal Singh, Abhishek Kr Choudhary, Abhishek Yadav, Aman Kumar, Kumar Aniket, Md Nazim Siddique, Sahib Rizvi, Sahil Raj, Satya Setu.

DHA vs BOK live streaming: BOK squad

Vishal, Yuvraj Kumar, Pankaj Yadav, Pratik Kumar, Aayush Bharadwaj, Ajit Kumar Singh, Ankit Raj Singh, Ashish Kumar Jr, Kumar Deobrat, Kumar Kushagra, Md Asif Mansoori, Nityanand Kashyap, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Vikash Pratik Ranjan, Prem Kumar Chourasiya

Image Source: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Twitter