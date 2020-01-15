The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

JPN-U19 Vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks, And Match News

Cricket News

JPN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 team and prediction: Get all match updates and probable playing 11 for the upcoming ICC U19 World Cup warm-up match on January 15.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
JPN-U19 vs UAE-U19 dream11

The upcoming 2020 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup warm-up match between Japan Under-19 and the United Arab Emirates Under-19 will be played at the Braamfischer Oval in Soweto. Their 50-overs fixture is scheduled for January 15 and will start at 1:30 PM IST.   

Also Read | Afridi Cites Lack Of Power-hitters In Pakistan As Reason For Bad Form

JPN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Match preview

The ongoing stage of warm-up matches will be followed by the 13th edition of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. The 16-team tournament is being played in South Africa over the course of 23 days (January 17 to February 9). 48 matches will be played in round-robin and knockout format across different venues of South Africa. By winning the previous edition in 2018, India are the defending champions.

Also Read | Dream11 CEP Vs SOP: Match Prediction, Analysis And Squad Updates

JPN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Squad details

JPN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11: JPN-U19 Squad

Tushar Chaturvedi, Max Clements, Neel Date, Ishaan Fartyal, Sora Ichiki, Leon Mehlig, Masato Morita, Shu Noguchi, Kento Ota-Dobell, Yugandhar Retharekar, Debashish Sahoo, Reiji Suto, Kazumasa Takahashi, Ashley Thurgate, Marcus Thurgate

JPN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11: UAE-U19 Squad

Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind, Chathiyan Dashan, Chethiya Deshan, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Jonathan Figy, Syed Haider Shah, Osama Hassan, Karthik Meiyappan, Rishabh Mukherjee, Ali Naseer, Wasi Shah, Alishan Sharafu, Sanchit Sharma, Kai Smith, Akasha Tahir, Ansh Tandon

Also Read | Maharashtra Vs Uttar Pradesh: Vijay Hazare Trophy Preview, Details

JPN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper – Marcus Thurgate (c)

All-rounder – Aryan Lakra (vc), Max Clements

Batsmen – Reiji Suto, Ansh Tandon, Ashley Thurgate, Jonathan Figy, Kai Smith  

Bowlers – Rishabh Mukherjee, Masato Morita, Sanchit Sharma

United Arab Emirates Under-19 start off as favourites to win the game. 

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni Puts National Selectors In The Spot After Turning Down Opportunity To Play For Jharkhand

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AMUL'S 'PUNNY' TAKE ON MEGXIT
JINNAH OR AZAD?
DELTA FLIGHT DUMPS FUEL ON SCHOOL
BUMRAH'S YORKERS, BOUNCERS SURPRISE WARNER
WATCH: FREE KASHMIR GRAFFITI MAKING
BABU SUPRIYO TALKS ABOUT PADUKONE