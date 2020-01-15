JPN-U19 Vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks, And Match News

The upcoming 2020 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup warm-up match between Japan Under-19 and the United Arab Emirates Under-19 will be played at the Braamfischer Oval in Soweto. Their 50-overs fixture is scheduled for January 15 and will start at 1:30 PM IST.

JPN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Match preview

The ongoing stage of warm-up matches will be followed by the 13th edition of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. The 16-team tournament is being played in South Africa over the course of 23 days (January 17 to February 9). 48 matches will be played in round-robin and knockout format across different venues of South Africa. By winning the previous edition in 2018, India are the defending champions.

JPN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Squad details

JPN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11: JPN-U19 Squad

Tushar Chaturvedi, Max Clements, Neel Date, Ishaan Fartyal, Sora Ichiki, Leon Mehlig, Masato Morita, Shu Noguchi, Kento Ota-Dobell, Yugandhar Retharekar, Debashish Sahoo, Reiji Suto, Kazumasa Takahashi, Ashley Thurgate, Marcus Thurgate

JPN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11: UAE-U19 Squad

Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind, Chathiyan Dashan, Chethiya Deshan, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Jonathan Figy, Syed Haider Shah, Osama Hassan, Karthik Meiyappan, Rishabh Mukherjee, Ali Naseer, Wasi Shah, Alishan Sharafu, Sanchit Sharma, Kai Smith, Akasha Tahir, Ansh Tandon

JPN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper – Marcus Thurgate (c)

All-rounder – Aryan Lakra (vc), Max Clements

Batsmen – Reiji Suto, Ansh Tandon, Ashley Thurgate, Jonathan Figy, Kai Smith

Bowlers – Rishabh Mukherjee, Masato Morita, Sanchit Sharma

United Arab Emirates Under-19 start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Eyes on the prize 🏆



India U19 Captain Priyam Garg poses with the U19 World Cup along with his counterparts. Tournament begins on Jan 17th in South Africa. pic.twitter.com/o3ZAFvPAWc — BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2020

