'Just Birthday Things': Team India Celebrates Mayank Agarwal's Birthday In Their Own Style

As Team India gear up for the Test series down under against New Zealand, the team celebrated opener Mayank Agarwal's birthday on Sunday with its tradition of cake smashing. In the pictures shared by BCCI, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and opener Prithvi Shaw can be seen rubbing cake and pouring water on the batsman.

BCCI wished Agarwal on the occasion and also tweeted, "Just birthday things," along with the pictures shared. India will face New Zealand in a two-match Test series beginning on February 21 in Wellington.

Just birthday things 😃😃



Happy Birthday, Mayank Agarwal 🍰🥞🎂 pic.twitter.com/fwAUc8G9yS — BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2020

Agarwal shines in practice game against NZ

India's three-day practice game against New Zealand XI ahead of the two-match Test series against the hosts ended in a draw on Sunday. After the match, opening batsman Mayank Agarwal said that he shares a good understanding with Prithvi Shaw and added that the team's culture is just not all about junior and senior players.

The Karnataka batsman, who is celebrating his 29th birthday on Sunday, went on to play a knock of 81 runs in the second innings of the practice game. In the first innings, the batsman managed to score just one run.

"Well, we have played a lot of cricket together so we have an understanding. Both me and Prithvi can tell things to each other. This team does not have a culture of junior and senior, it is all about communication," the opening batsman told reporters.

"It was a good match, it was nice that we got a practice three-day game ahead of the Test series. Scoring runs is important. In the first innings, the wicket was tough and I got out early. But it was good that I got another opportunity in the second innings," Mayank said.

'I want to take that confidence into the Test series'

Agarwal said he would now take the confidence of this innings into the Test matches against the Kiwis. "It has been a little different, I scored 81 in the second innings and I want to take that confidence into the Test series. Batting coach Vikram Rathour and I have talked about the areas that I need to get better in. I am happy that whatever I have worked on, is coming good now," Agarwal said.

(Photo: BCCI | Twitter)