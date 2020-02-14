Mayank Agarwal Recalls His Talk With Virat Kohli; Credits Skipper For His Double Ton

Having cemented his place in India's Test squad after his maiden double ton against South Africa, cricketer Mayank Agarwal has recalled his talk with skipper Virat Kohli. Agarwal’s induction comes at a juncture when he was in New Zealand playing for the India A side. He enjoyed a dream run in the first class and Test formats. He had a sensational time in 2019 scoring double centuries against South Africa and Bangladesh in Test cricket.

What grabbed eyeballs Mayank's knock of 215 at Vizag was skipper Virat Kohli’s gesture towards him when reached the 150-mark milestone. Speaking about the same, the Karnataka-born cricketer said the Virat Kohli motivated him to push himself for a bigger goal.

"Against South Africa when I got a 150, Virat Kohli was there at the other end and he said that nothing short of a 200 will do. You’re batting well, make sure to not just score for yourself but for your team. The team needs to get a bigger score and it’s important for you to be there to help us get that score at a faster pace.” Mayank said.

Agarwal's stellar 2019

Mayank has had a sensational time in 2019 scoring double centuries against South Africa and Bangladesh in Test cricket. In this process, he became the second-fastest batsman to score two double-centuries beating the record of Donald Bradman. Moreover, he became the second Indian opener to slam two consecutive Test tons against South Africa after Virender Sehwag.

Mayank Agarwal has not only been in good form but the batsman from Karnataka is also being touted for his potential chemistry with KL Rahul as the duo have shared the dressing room for their state team already. They've also spent valuable time together while playing for the Kings XI Punjab in the IPL so it is highly likely that Agarwal will be opening the innings along with KL Rahul.

