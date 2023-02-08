India captain Rohit Sharma addressed the allegations thrown by Australian media that India is doctoring the Nagpur pitch. On Wednesday, Sharma came in front of the media to talk about the team's preparation ahead of the first test. Rohit gave a perfect reply to the supposed allegations.

On Thursday, Rohit Sharma will face his biggest challenge as the captain of the red ball captain. The 35-year-old is leading the side that will go up against the mighty Aussies in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Speaking to the media on the eve of the Nagpur Test, Sharma said, “We have four solid test matches to play in the BGT and we would want to win the series. It is going to be a challenging series and we have to be up for it. Preparation is the key. If you prepare well, you get results.”

On selection headaches, he said, “It is tough. The guys are in good form, pushing for a spot and doing really well, and it is tough to leave some out. We will take brave calls.”

Rohit Sharma breaks silence on Australian media going after Nagpur pitch

On Wednesday, some Australian experts made their estimations on the pitch of the VCA Stadium and came up with the conclusion that India will produce the turf that will suit their spinners. Several discussions on the subject broke out among the Australian media and shouts from their side to bring ICC's intervention were also made. Here's a look at the pitch.

Earlier, Steve Smith also presented his views about the pitch and said he expects it to be slow. With the Pitch certainly a factor in the game of Cricket, Rohit Sharma was asked about the reaction of Australian media who are alleging that India has tweaked the pitch. Sharma addressed the claims and gave an outright suggestion to whosoever is concerned to just focus on Cricket. “Just focus on cricket and not the pitch. We want to concentrate on the game. All 22 cricketers playing tomorrow are quality cricket and they have to play good cricket.”, Sharma said.

With Rohit around, there would always be a chance of a hearty laugh. As he was about to leave, he came and to the press box and from there saw a few members of the Aussie contingent trying to size up the 22-yard strip.

"Itna pitch mat dekho yaar. Cricket khelo," he said and left.