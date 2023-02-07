India Vs Australia: Steve Smith Passes His Verdict On Nagpur Pitch Before IND Vs AUS Test

With just two days left for the start of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Steve Smith has seemingly taken a good look at the Nagpur pitch and has stated what he thinks of the turf. Smith, who would be leading the batting contingent of Australia in the upcoming tour, has estimated that the pitch of the first test would be slow pitch. The series will commence from February 9 and the first test will be played in Nagpur at the VCA stadium.

India vs Australia: 1st Test pitch report by Steve Smith

During a press conference before the start of the much-anticipated game, Steve Smith said, “Pitch is very high, at least one end, spinning in for our left-handers. I think it will be a bit skiddy, slow but not entirely sure.” Often perceived as a good reader of the pitch Smith is touted as a wonderful player of Spin and has so far scored at an average of 60 in 6 test matches he has played.

Before the start of the series, Smith expressed his views on what the Border-Gavaskar trophy means for Australia. "It's a difficult place to win... a test match let alone a test series. So you know if we're able to topple that mountain that would be huge. I think if we can win India that would be bigger than an Ashes series." Steve Smith said.

Steve Smith Test Record

Steve Smith, who made his Test debut in the year 2010, started out as a Leg-Spinner. However, his role in the game changed drastically as he is now known as the Test GOAT. With a batting average of 60.89, the Right-Handed unorthodox batsman has amassed a total of 8747 runs in 92 matches. In the process, he has scored 30 centuries and 37 fifties.

It is almost certain that Smith will continue this ever long in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and would be the biggest barrier between India reclaiming the coveted cup. The odds seem to be in India's favor as the previous three series of the sort have been won by India and with this one set to place in the Sub Continent, it would be a monumental task for the Australian Team to imply pressure on India.