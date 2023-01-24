The third and final India vs New Zealand ODI on January 24 featured a terrible mix-up between Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan that led to the dismissal of the latter. As seen in the video below, both players initially hesitated to take the run before Kohli decided to go for it and Kishan stuck his ground. While Kishan would be extremely disappointed to be dismissed in such fashion, his wicket made little difference to Team India's score as the Men in Blue smacked 385 runs for the loss of nine wickets from their 50 overs.

Rohit & Gill help India set New Zealand huge target of 386 runs

Rohit Sharma scored his first ODI century in three years while Shubman Gill continued his explosive run to power Team India to 385 runs for the loss of nine wickets in the third and final game of the series against New Zealand on Tuesday. The two put up a belligerent 212-run opening stand as Rohit (101 off 85 balls) got to the three-figure mark for the first time since January 2020. Meanwhile, Gill (112 off 78) got to his fourth ODI hundred.

At one point every ball that Rohit and Gill's bat touched was either flying to the boundary or over it. Gill hit four fours and a six to plunder 22 runs off Lockie Ferguson in the eighth over, indicating the kind of outstanding form the 23-year-old has been in lately. The youngster didn't have to even time the ball for it to run to the boundary. After three fours, he launched the short ball for an upper-cut six. He reached his half-century when he drove the ball square off extra cover for a stylish four.

A couple of overs later Rohit, too, brought up his fifty with a flat six over Mitchell Santner's head. With the outfield quick and the wicket flat, the rather inexperienced New Zealand bowling unit had no answers to the Indian openers' carnage. India raced to 200 with Rohit and Gill sharing 22 fours and 11 sixes between them.

Matching each other's strike rates, the 26th over saw both Rohit and Gill getting their centuries. Rohit pulled away to deep square to get to his century. Three balls later, Gill got to the triple-figure mark, his third in four innings. While Team India's wickets fell in quick succession following the dismissal of Rohit and Gill, Hardik Pandya ensured that the Men in Blue would finish their innings on a high. Hardik smacked 54 runs off 38 balls towards the end to power Team India to 385 runs.

(Inputs from PTI)